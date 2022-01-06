Support for LAist comes from
Health

Anyone 12+ Is Now Eligible For COVID Vaccine Booster Shots. LA County Says Come On Down

By  Carla Javier
Published Jan 5, 2022 9:20 PM
Sign reads "The COVID-19 vaccine is right around the corner."
A sign is posted at a vaccination booster shot clinic.
(Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

With the CDC giving the green light for boosters for 12 to 15 year-olds, L.A. County-run vaccination sites will start giving the Pfizer shot to kids in that group Thursday, Jan. 6.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky approved the recommendation to go ahead with those boosters late Wednesday.

She said, in a statement, that it's "critical" to protect children and teens from COVID-19.

It's been a big week for those who got Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA and CDC shortened the amount of time between a second dose and the booster. You used to have to wait six months, now, that period is five months.

They also added immunocompromised 5 to 11-year-olds to the list of those eligible for an additional Pfizer dose.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials say they do not anticipate supply or logistical problems with all this expanded booster eligibility. And emphasized there's good evidence that it provides better protection against omicron.

If you've got questions about boosters and how to get them, we've got answers! Just go to our Booster Guide.

What questions do you have about vaccines?

LAist staff contributed to this report

