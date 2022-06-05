Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Grab Your Binoculars: 5 Planets Are Lined Up Nicely For You To See At Dawn This Month

By Rina Torchinsky | NPR
Published Jun 5, 2022 7:00 AM
An illustration shows the planets and the stars that will be visible
An illustration of the view at dawn on June 3 and 4.
Sky & Telescope illustration)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Grab your binoculars and set your alarm.

For the first time in 18 years, five planets — Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn — will be sequentially aligned and visible at dawn throughout this month.

Those watching from the continental United States should be able to catch a look, as long as they're up early enough, Diana Hannikainen, Sky & Telescope's Observing Editor, told NPR.

The five-planet alignment isn't "incredibly rare," Hannikainen said. These planets were last lined up in sequential order in 2004, and it's set to happen again in 2040.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

"But it's rare enough that if we get the opportunity to step outside in the morning and check it out, it's worth it," Hannikainen said.

As June drives on, Mercury will become easier to see, she said. On June 24, the view is expected to be particularly special. That day, viewers should also be able to see the waning crescent moon between Venus and Mars.

An illustration of the view on June 24, when a crescent moon will be visible between Venus and Mars.
An illustration of the view on June 24, when a crescent moon will be visible between Venus and Mars.
Sky & Telescope illustration)

If you want to take a gander, be sure to be at your viewing spot about 30 minutes before sunrise, Hannikainen says. For most, an ideal spot should have a clear view of the horizon toward the east. And binoculars are critical, she adds.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

"Don't be disappointed if you don't catch Mercury early on," she says. "Some people might be able to catch the five planets out early in the month, but not to be too disappointed. Four planets already is a beautiful, beautiful sight."

What questions do you have about Southern California?

  • Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.

Related Stories