If You're Over 16, You'll Be Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine Starting April 15; Those 50+ Can Sign Up April 1

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference which included several announcements about expanding the state's COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. You can watch the full press conference above.

California's expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility includes:



Californians 50+ can sign up starting April 1

Everyone 16+ can sign up starting April 15

Starting immediately, the state is officially allowing family members who come in with anyone who's eligible to also be vaccinated. Newsom said this would be done "no questions asked." This has already been happening at many vaccination sites.

The governor noted that the state has been given public and private insurance around the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that is more promising that known as of several weeks ago. The Biden administration reiterated that on a call with governors. He noted that the president changed his goal from 100 million to 200 million vaccine doses given nationwide in the president's first 100 days.

Newsom said that the county reopening tiers will be updated, the four colors will be eliminated, and a new "green" tier will be announced in the coming weeks.

Newsom said that he expects the state to be giving 3 million vaccinations per week in May.

The event, being held at an Orange County vaccination site, was meant to highlight California's efforts to ramp up vaccinations, particularly in hard-to-reach communities.

LONG BEACH RESIDENTS 50+ CAN SIGN UP TODAY

Officials of the city of Long beach says adults over 50 can get in line starting today.

Until April 1, appointments will only be available for people 50 and older who previously signed up via the city's "Vax L-B" site and through walk-up appointments at the Long Beach Convention Center.

About 500 appointments will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday. You have to bring proof of your age and that you live or work in Long Beach.

KAISER PERMANENTE PATIENTS

Kaiser Permanente said it welcomes the state's decision to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults in California starting April 15.

In a statement, the health care provider said it will NOT be pre-scheduling appointments before the eligibility dates.

Kaiser also said supply will need to increase to serve all who will be eligibile.

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletters. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.