Funeral And Mass To Be Held For Bishop David O’Connell the First Week Of March

The Los Angeles Archdiocese has announced the time and location for the funeral of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, who was shot to death in his home, as well as other celebrations of his life.



March 1: San Gabriel pastoral region memorial Mass

St. John Vianney Catholic Church

Location: 1345 Turnbull Canyon Road, Hacienda Heights

Time: 7 p.m., and livestreamed on Bishop David G. Connell | LA Catholics



March 2: Public viewing and vigil Mass

Location: Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

Address: 555 West Temple Street, Los Angeles

Public viewing

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Vigil Mass

Time: 7 p.m.



March 3: Funeral Mass

Location: Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

Address: 555 West Temple Street, Los Angeles

Time: 11 a.m.



About O'Connell

Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell of the Los Angeles Catholic Archdiocese worked with undocumented and unaccompanied minors to help them find homes and attend school in LA. (Courtesy Linda Dakin-Grimm)

O'Connell, an Irish immigrant, served the L.A. Archdiocese for four decades, and was known for his work on behalf of fellow immigrants. He'd been named an auxiliary bishop by Pope Francis in 2015, and in that role helped Archbishop José H. Gómes with the business of the massive diocese.

He was found shot to death at his church-owned home in Hacienda Heights on Saturday after failing to show up for a meeting.

Authorities this week charged Carlos Medina with O'Connell's murder. Medina is the husband of O'Connell's housekeeper. An investigation into the the motive remains ongoing.

Read more: Remembering An Advocate For Immigrants And The Poor, Friends Vow To Carry On Legacy Of Slain LA Bishop



Where O'Connell served in L.A.

Locally he served as a priest at:



St. Raymond in Downey

St. Maria Goretti in Long Beach

St. Hillary in Pico Rivera

St. Frances X. Cabrini in L.A.

Ascension Catholic Church in L.A.

St. Eugene in L.A.

St. Michael in L.A.