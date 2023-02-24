Funeral And Mass To Be Held For Bishop David O’Connell the First Week Of March
The Los Angeles Archdiocese has announced the time and location for the funeral of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, who was shot to death in his home, as well as other celebrations of his life.
March 1: San Gabriel pastoral region memorial Mass
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Location: 1345 Turnbull Canyon Road, Hacienda Heights
Time: 7 p.m., and livestreamed on Bishop David G. Connell | LA Catholics
March 2: Public viewing and vigil Mass
- All scheduled to be livestreamed on Bishop David G. Connell | LA Catholics and on the OLA Cathedral YouTube Channel
Location: Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
Address: 555 West Temple Street, Los Angeles
Public viewing
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Vigil Mass
Time: 7 p.m.
March 3: Funeral Mass
- Scheduled to be livestreamed on Bishop David G. Connell | LA Catholics and on the OLA Cathedral YouTube Channel
Location: Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
Address: 555 West Temple Street, Los Angeles
Time: 11 a.m.
About O'Connell
O'Connell, an Irish immigrant, served the L.A. Archdiocese for four decades, and was known for his work on behalf of fellow immigrants. He'd been named an auxiliary bishop by Pope Francis in 2015, and in that role helped Archbishop José H. Gómes with the business of the massive diocese.
He was found shot to death at his church-owned home in Hacienda Heights on Saturday after failing to show up for a meeting.
Authorities this week charged Carlos Medina with O'Connell's murder. Medina is the husband of O'Connell's housekeeper. An investigation into the the motive remains ongoing.
Read more: Remembering An Advocate For Immigrants And The Poor, Friends Vow To Carry On Legacy Of Slain LA Bishop
Where O'Connell served in L.A.
Locally he served as a priest at:
- St. Raymond in Downey
- St. Maria Goretti in Long Beach
- St. Hillary in Pico Rivera
- St. Frances X. Cabrini in L.A.
- Ascension Catholic Church in L.A.
- St. Eugene in L.A.
- St. Michael in L.A.
