We Explain L.A.
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

Funeral And Mass To Be Held For Bishop David O’Connell the First Week Of March

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Feb 24, 2023 10:28 AM
A modern stone building as a large cross embedded in a bank of windows and a distinctive bell tower to the right.
The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels will be the location for the funeral Mass celebrating the life of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell, who was shot and killed Saturday at his church-owned home in Hacienda Heights.
(Merkuri2/Getty Images
/
iStock)
The schedule

The Los Angeles Archdiocese has announced the time and location for the funeral of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, who was shot to death in his home, as well as other celebrations of his life.

March 1: San Gabriel pastoral region memorial Mass

St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Location: 1345 Turnbull Canyon Road, Hacienda Heights
Time: 7 p.m., and livestreamed on Bishop David G. Connell | LA Catholics

March 2: Public viewing and vigil Mass

Location: Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
Address: 555 West Temple Street, Los Angeles

Public viewing
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Vigil Mass
Time: 7 p.m.

March 3: Funeral Mass

Location: Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels
Address: 555 West Temple Street, Los Angeles

Time: 11 a.m.

About O'Connell

A man in all black with gray hair and beard sits with three young children in plaid shirts.
Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell of the Los Angeles Catholic Archdiocese worked with undocumented and unaccompanied minors to help them find homes and attend school in LA.
(Courtesy Linda Dakin-Grimm)

O'Connell, an Irish immigrant, served the L.A. Archdiocese for four decades, and was known for his work on behalf of fellow immigrants. He'd been named an auxiliary bishop by Pope Francis in 2015, and in that role helped Archbishop José H. Gómes with the business of the massive diocese.

He was found shot to death at his church-owned home in Hacienda Heights on Saturday after failing to show up for a meeting.

Authorities this week charged Carlos Medina with O'Connell's murder. Medina is the husband of O'Connell's housekeeper. An investigation into the the motive remains ongoing.

Where O'Connell served in L.A.

Locally he served as a priest at:

  • St. Raymond in Downey
  • St. Maria Goretti in Long Beach
  • St. Hillary in Pico Rivera
  • St. Frances X. Cabrini in L.A.
  • Ascension Catholic Church in L.A.
  • St. Eugene in L.A.
  • St. Michael in L.A.
