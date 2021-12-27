Here's How You Can Recycle Your Christmas Tree

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Cities in L.A. and Orange Counties are offering free drop-off locations and pickup services to help everyone recycle their Christmas trees properly.

Officials are asking that all decorations, tinsel and stands be removed from the tree before dropping it off. Flocked and artificial trees can't be recycled under these programs.

Here are some ways different cities are handling the recycling this year. Residents whose cities are not listed may check their local city’s website or call their sanitation department.

Anaheim

Residents can place their trees next to their containers on their regular collection day now through Jan. 7. Trees over 6 feet tall should be cut in half.

After Jan. 7, trees can be dropped off at Republic Services Regional Recycling Complex through Jan. 31.

Los Angeles

Residents can schedule collection by calling 1-800-773-2489 or visiting MYLA311 and scheduling pickup for bulky items.

Residents can also drop off trees at the following LAFD locations until mid-January:

Fire Station #3 – Civic Center / Bunker Hill – 108 N. Fremont Avenue, 90012

Fire Station #21 – South Los Angeles – 1192 E. 51st Street, 90011

Fire Station #28 – Porter Ranch – 11641 Corbin Avenue, 91326

Fire Station #29 – Hancock Park – 4029 Wilshire Boulevard, 90010

Fire Station #36 – North San Pedro – 1005 N. Gaffey Street, 90731

Fire Station #44 – Cypress Park – 1410 Cypress Avenue, 90065

Fire Station #64 – South Los Angeles – 10811 S. Main Street, 90061

Fire Station #65 – Watts – 1801 E. Century Boulevard, 90002

Fire Station #77 – Sun Valley – 9224 Sunland Boulevard, 91352

Fire Station #81 –Panorama City – 14355 Arminta Street, 91402

Fire Station #88 – Sherman Oaks – 5101 N. Sepulveda Boulevard, 91403

Fire Station #94 –South Los Angeles – 4470 Coliseum Street, 90016

Fire Station #106 – West Hills – 23004 Roscoe Boulevard, 91304

Long Beach

Residents can drop off their trees at 12 locations for free from now until Jan. 7.

Houghton Park- Myrtle Ave. at Harding St.

North Police Substation- 4891 N. Atlantic Ave. at Del Amo Blvd. (Enter on 49th St.)

Veterans Park- 28th St. at Pine Ave.

Wardlow Park- Monlaco Rd. at Rutgers Ave.

El Dorado Park- 2760 N. Studebaker Rd. (South parking lot, behind administration building)

Hudson Park- Hill St. at Webster Ave.

Environmental Services Bureau- 2929 E. Willow St.

Stearns Park- 23rd St. at Roycroft Ave.

Orizaba Park- Orizaba Ave. at 14th St.

Cesar E. Chavez Park- Golden Shore St. at 4th St.

Bixby Park- 1st St. at Cherry Ave.

Fire Station #140 5200 Eliot St.

Pickup is also available on Jan. 8, 2022 for the city’s recycling customers. Trees must be placed out by 7 a.m. where recycling is normally collected.

Pasadena

Residents can drop off their trees at 2 locations from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. from now through Jan. 4, 2022:

Eaton Blanche Park – 3100 E. Del Mar Blvd. Bring your tree to the parking lot on Millicent Way.

Robinson Park – 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave.Bring your tree to the parking lot on Morton Street.

Pickup will also be available for Pasadena’s solid waste customers on regularly scheduled collection days, starting Jan. 4 through Jan. 15.

Santa Monica

Residents can call (310) 458-2223 or email recycling@santamonica.gov to schedule pick-up through the end of January.