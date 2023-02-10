Taste Unique Ice Cream Creations With A Serving Of Foodie History

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Humans have been making ice cream for so long, nobody can agree who invented it. Learn about the myths and facts of the rich, frozen treat that's tantalized tongues for ages.

What's happening

The Culinary Historians Of Southern California are hosting a talk about the history of ice cream going back to the Roman Empire on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The lecture will be delivered by Hollywood costume designer Valerie Campbell (best known for her work on Gilmore Girls). She has a serious passion for history and ice cream, and has authored a book of her own recipes.

What you can taste

Campbell is bringing samples of six different ice cream recipes she created:



Victorian-inspired chocolate

Prickly pear sorbet (from a neighbor's cactus)

Ice cream and sorbet with plums grown by Campbell

Kona coffee ice cream

Sorbet made with ginger and mulberries grown in a Pasadena backyard

When and where

The event: “A Brief History of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts from the Roman Empire to the Present Day” by Valerie Campbell



Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Downtown Los Angeles Central Library, Mark Taper Auditorium

630 W 5th St, Los Angeles 90071