Taste Unique Ice Cream Creations With A Serving Of Foodie History
Topline:
Humans have been making ice cream for so long, nobody can agree who invented it. Learn about the myths and facts of the rich, frozen treat that's tantalized tongues for ages.
What's happening
The Culinary Historians Of Southern California are hosting a talk about the history of ice cream going back to the Roman Empire on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The lecture will be delivered by Hollywood costume designer Valerie Campbell (best known for her work on Gilmore Girls). She has a serious passion for history and ice cream, and has authored a book of her own recipes.
What you can taste
Campbell is bringing samples of six different ice cream recipes she created:
- Victorian-inspired chocolate
- Prickly pear sorbet (from a neighbor's cactus)
- Ice cream and sorbet with plums grown by Campbell
- Kona coffee ice cream
- Sorbet made with ginger and mulberries grown in a Pasadena backyard
When and where
The event: “A Brief History of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts from the Roman Empire to the Present Day” by Valerie Campbell
- Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10:30 a.m.
- Downtown Los Angeles Central Library, Mark Taper Auditorium
- 630 W 5th St, Los Angeles 90071
-
Beautiful views aren't the only thing drawing Angelenos to the region
-
Gab Chabrán reflects on growing up in L.A. in a Latino home that doesn't celebrate Thanksgiving and the traditions they formed instead.
-
Oklahoma-style smash burgers and Georgian dumplings make for some excellent cheap bites in Glendale
-
Husband and wife Felix Agyei and Hazel Rojas combine food from their heritages, creating a marriage of West African and Filipino cooking
-
A practice gaining traction at restaurants and businesses across Los Angeles is triggering discomfort, discord, and discussion among Angelenos.
-
A Star Wars-themed pub, a throwback 1980s nightclub, an homage to Titanic, a steampunk speakeasy... they're all here.