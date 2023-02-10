Support for LAist comes from
Food

Taste Unique Ice Cream Creations With A Serving Of Foodie History

By  Julia Paskin
Published Feb 10, 2023 2:04 PM
Five ice cream cones filled with scoops of different flavors are laid on a table that is covered in colorful sprinkles
Humans have been making ice cream for so long, nobody can agree who invented it.
(Courtney Cook
/
Unsplash)
the details

Topline:

Humans have been making ice cream for so long, nobody can agree who invented it. Learn about the myths and facts of the rich, frozen treat that's tantalized tongues for ages.

What's happening

The Culinary Historians Of Southern California are hosting a talk about the history of ice cream going back to the Roman Empire on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The lecture will be delivered by Hollywood costume designer Valerie Campbell (best known for her work on Gilmore Girls). She has a serious passion for history and ice cream, and has authored a book of her own recipes.

What you can taste

Campbell is bringing samples of six different ice cream recipes she created:

  • Victorian-inspired chocolate
  • Prickly pear sorbet (from a neighbor's cactus)
  • Ice cream and sorbet with plums grown by Campbell
  • Kona coffee ice cream
  • Sorbet made with ginger and mulberries grown in a Pasadena backyard

When and where

The event: “A Brief History of Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts from the Roman Empire to the Present Day” by Valerie Campbell

  • Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10:30 a.m.
  • Downtown Los Angeles Central Library, Mark Taper Auditorium
  • 630 W 5th St, Los Angeles 90071
