Several LA Restaurants And Bars Temporarily Close Due To COVID Concerns

A pandemic-era phrase is coming back for the holidays: “Closed out of an abundance of caution.”

At least 10 restaurants and bars around Los Angeles County are shuttering temporarily or scaling back operations.

The changes come amidst a “ staggeringly fast rise ” in cases, noted by L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer who presented COVID rates on Wednesday. The county reported more than 6,000 new cases, doubling its daily totals overnight.

Some are taking action because of the county’s surge of COVID-19 cases, while others are closing because of employees who tested positive. So far, some businesses plan to reopen in time for New Years Eve, one of the busiest nights of the year for food and drink service.

Heading out for the holidays? Grab a booster shot and read up on what spots are doing to stay safe.

From Temporarily Closed To ‘Limited’ Options

Precinct , a gay bar in downtown L.A., says its closed to get staff PCR tests “to keep our community, family, and team safe this holiday season.” The bar expects to reopen on Friday, Dec. 24, according to its website .

, a gay bar in downtown L.A., says its closed to get staff PCR tests “to keep our community, family, and team safe this holiday season.” The bar expects to reopen on Friday, Dec. 24, according to its . Zebulon , a café and music venue in Atwater Village, is closed until Monday, Dec. 27. The choice was made “with the safety of our staff, artists, and patrons in mind,” according to its website.

, a café and music venue in Atwater Village, is closed until Monday, Dec. 27. The choice was made “with the safety of our staff, artists, and patrons in mind,” according to its website. Walt’s Bar in Eagle Rock chose to “play it safe” by closing, the bar wrote on Instagram. The bar hasn’t announced yet when it will reopen.

in Eagle Rock chose to “play it safe” by closing, the bar wrote on Instagram. The bar hasn’t announced yet when it will reopen. Stache , an LBGTQ+ bar and restaurant in West Hollywood, says it’s closed “out of an abundance of caution due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.” Stache plans to reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

, an LBGTQ+ bar and restaurant in West Hollywood, says it’s closed “out of an abundance of caution due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.” Stache plans to reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Lolo Wine Bar in East Hollywood’s Thai Town is closed until Dec. 27, though it will continue to sell wines online.

in East Hollywood’s Thai Town is closed until Dec. 27, though it will continue to sell wines online. Kismet in Los Feliz says it’s closing due to “an employee testing positive.” The restaurant plans to reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26.

in Los Feliz says it’s closing due to “an employee testing positive.” The restaurant plans to reopen on Sunday, Dec. 26. The Gold Line , a bar in Highland Park, says it’s closed due to positive test results “amongst some staff.” The bar hasn’t shared when they’ll reopen.

, a bar in Highland Park, says it’s closed due to positive test results “amongst some staff.” The bar hasn’t shared when they’ll reopen. Tsubaki , an Echo Park restaurant, is also closed after a staff member tested positive. “We’re hoping to reopen as soon as we have a better handle on this current wave,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

, an Echo Park restaurant, is also closed after a staff member tested positive. “We’re hoping to reopen as soon as we have a better handle on this current wave,” the restaurant wrote on Instagram. The Roguelike Tavern in Burbank is taking a different approach. The restaurant and game house says it suspended karaoke “in light of the current surge.”

in Burbank is taking a different approach. The restaurant and game house says it suspended karaoke “in light of the current surge.” Gjelina , a restaurant near Venice Beach, says it's operating with a “limited team” because of employees testing positive. The location has a 28-case active outbreak , according to L.A. Public Health.