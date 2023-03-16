How Persian Restaurants In Southern California Are Feeding The 'Woman, Life, Freedom' Movement

Today during our spring member drive, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

The arrival of spring brings new beginnings. For millions in the northern hemisphere, including Iranians, it coincides with a new year. Nowruz, meaning “new day” in Farsi, is on Monday, March 20. But as Iranians gather for the traditional Nowruz meal of sabzi polo ba mahi — herbed rice and fish — celebrating may not be on the table as the unrest in Iran enters its sixth month.

Decades-long brewing tensions between the Islamic Republic and the people of Iran hit a boiling point when a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, Jina Mahsa Amini, died on Sept. 16, 2022 in the custody of the Islamic Republic’s “morality police” for allegedly wearing an improper headscarf. What began as protesters pouring into the streets evolved into an uprising led by women and girls demanding freedom and an end to the current regime.

Iranians in the diaspora have been amplifying the voices of the protesters through a variety of ways, including solidarity protests, posts on social media, and billboard campaigns, to name a few.

In the Los Angeles region, home to the largest community of Iranians outside of Iran, restaurants have also been feeding the movement.

Fueling the revolution

For Saghar Fanisalek, chef and owner of Taste of Tehran — a cozy bustling Persian restaurant in what's known as Tehrangeles (Westwood) — food has been serving as a conversation starter with her non-Iranian customers.

“After this revolution, they actually come to me personally and say, ‘We love you, we love your food, we love Persian food, what’s going on in Iran?’ This has a big impact. All of us have an obligation to be, somehow, the voice of Iranians. I am the voice of Iranians, and my food is the voice of the culture of Iran,” said Fanisalek, who opened the eatery in 2013.

From organizing and attending protests to showing support via social media, Fanisalek has been fueling the movement to the point that people call the restaurant asking when and where the next protest will be held.

Left: The sabzi polo ba mahi at Sadaf Restaurant is a traditional Nowruz meal of herbed rice and fish. Right: The juicy chicken wrap at Sadaf Restaurant showcases the eatery's blend of modern and traditional. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

“As someone who introduces my food, I have to introduce my culture. I have to introduce what’s going on in my country. And I have to tell them what I’m feeling about that,” said Fanisalek.

In the San Fernando Valley, many of Sadaf Restaurant's non-Iranian customers have been pledging their support and asking about the situation in Iran as well.

“We try to continue to raise awareness for others. We try to educate those who don’t know about it — like non-Iranians — if they’re not understanding what it’s about,” said Sadaf Nezhad, owner of Sadaf Restaurant in Encino and Thousand Oaks.



Restaurants providing solace

Despite the Islamic Republic’s tactics to silence protesters — such as shutting down the country’s internet, shooting and killing hundreds of protesters, and imprisoning thousands — the uprising has continued. But so have feelings of heartache and helplessness felt by those outside of Iran. Restaurants serve as a place of healing and community, especially during protest days.

“It’s therapeutic to come and sit with like-minded individuals from your same background, feeling the same pain, to just sit together and even just have tea, or some rice, or a full meal, some dessert, anything, just to say, 'ham dardeem', I get you. But, at this moment, let’s enjoy this together,” said Nezhad.

New to Iranian cuisine? Popular dishes to try Khoresht Ghorme Sabzi (herb stew): sauteed herbs, seasoned beef or lamb, and beans, served with rice or tahdig (crunchy, crispy rice from the bottom of the pot).

Chelow Kabob (rice with grilled meat): rice with barg (filet mignon beef), koobideh (ground beef, chicken, or lamb), or jujeh (chicken chunks),

Sabzi polo ba mahi (herbed rice and fish): served on the eve or first day of Nowruz.





In addition to ham dardeem, an understanding of sharing the same pain in Farsi, Nezhad has noticed a camaraderie between her customers as they walk in wearing red, white, and green t-shirts after a protest. There’s a different connection among customers as they pat each other on the back and share pictures.

Even though Nezhad was born and raised in Southern California, she feels at home whenever setting foot on Iranian soil during summer trips. Nezhad grew up in the hustle and bustle of her father’s restaurant, Darya Restaurant, a traditional Persian restaurant in Santa Monica and Orange County. She worked there for years, graduated with her master’s in business administration, and opened Sadaf Restaurant in 2011 with the help of her dad and uncle. Sadaf Restaurant is known for a blend of traditional and modern with its juicy chicken kabob wraps and fries in a dining room of refurbished wood arches complemented by Persian calligraphy.

Chef Saghar Fanisalek prepares a Persian quinoa salad at her restaurant Taste of Tehran in Westwood. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

Fanisalek was also inspired by her father as she watched him cook with the vegetables from the back yard. In 2000, she moved to the United States with only $200. After working in the hospitality industry for more than a decade and graduating from Le Cordon Bleu, she opened Taste of Tehran. The restaurant has been attracting big appetites and bigger crowds with Fanisalek's signature of adding a modern approach to Persian cuisine with dishes like the lentil quinoa salad. Although she acknowledged neither chef school nor opening a restaurant would be possible if she lived in Iran, there were still challenges in the States.

“I carry the title of being LGBTQ which is harder for Iranians. It doesn’t matter if you're in Iran or here. It’s still somehow hard in the community to come up as an LGBTQ and open a business,” said Fanisalek, who’s been featured on Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Top Chef, and in the Los Angeles Times’ 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. list for four consecutive years.

The Persian quinoa salad, traditional Persian tea, and the beef koobideh plate at Taste of Tehran in Westwood. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

Taste of Tehran has become a hub where protesters congregate for hours as the aroma of charbroiled beef koobideh kabob rises as the ground beef grills on an open flame.

Learn more about the current uprising in Iran Center for Human Rights in Iran is an independent, nonpartisan organization working to protect and promote human rights in Iran. Middle East Matters is a youth-run non-profit organization dedicated to amplifying stories, advocating for human rights, and assisting disadvantaged people in the Middle East. #cookforIran is a global movement raising awareness for the people of Iran through food.



“I never see that unity and kindness of Iranians together. It was the only time I’ve seen people sharing a table with each other and sharing a story with each other,” said Fanisalek.



Food is love in Tehrangeles

Providing the community with solace during hard times isn’t new for Attari Sandwich Shop , a sanctuary and the site of “Persian Square” in Tehrangeles.

“When the protest ends, it’s very busy. Some people are sad, some are crying, but once they sit, have tea, eat, talk about what’s going on, they calm down,” said Parvin Sadaghiani, chef and owner of the restaurant.

The famous tongue sandwich and aush reshteh, a Persian soup made of lentils, chickpeas, kidney beans, noodles, and herbs at Attari Sandwich in Westwood. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

Before opening the eatery, she managed a convenience store and coffee shop on the same site as her current eatery. It was owned by Afsar Attr, an Iranian woman who wanted to provide the newly immigrated community with comfort.

“All the work Afsar did was for the Iranians who had recently moved from Iran. They were all worried and had problems. Afsar wanted them to have Iranian things in the store for them to be reminded of Iran,” said Sadaghiani.

Parvin Sadaghiani opened Attari Sandwich in 1978 with a desire to provide comfort and a piece of home to the Iranian community. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

The two women later opened Attari Sandwich Shop with the purpose of providing students, especially Iranian UCLA students, with healthy, nourishing food. After four decades, Sadaghiani still gets to the restaurant early in the morning to make their famous tongue sandwiches and ash-reshteh, a Persian noodle soup, with love. She’s a second mother to many of the students she’s fed over the years, who are now bringing their kids to their second home.

For Sadaf Nezhad, the movement has also had certain pressures. Although she supported the movement personally and through Sadaf Restaurant’s social media, she was attacked on social media by another woman for not posting enough about the uprising on the restaurant page. After posting a message to uplift the community, she received messages from others who had also been on the receiving end of such comments. She has since supported other Iranians who have been shamed because of their livelihood.

“This is a women’s movement. Us as women, we’re so grateful and blessed to be living in a country where we’re free to express our words, and our feelings, and have that freedom. Let’s all stick together, back one other, and not shame one another, not bully one another. Instead, let’s pull our sisters up to a higher standard,” said Nezhad.

Sadaf Nezhad, owner of Sadaf Restaurant in Encino and Thousand Oaks, stands near her restaurant's Nowruz Haft-Sin celebrating the Iranian New Year and the coming of Spring. (Samanta Helou Hernandez / LAist)

As part of the Nowruz celebration haft-sin set up at Sadaf Restaurant, the table display is made up of seven items that start with the letter S in Farsi. The items symbolize virtues brought to the new year festivities. This year it bears a double meaning for those who continue feeding the movement, with a touch of hope for the new year.