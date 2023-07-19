2023 Michelin Guide Winners for LA (And Long Beach)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.
Topline:
The 2023 Michelin Guide for California announced its awards last night in Oakland. One of the night's biggest winners was Heritage, owned by brother-sister duo Phillip and Lauren Pretty, who earned their first Michelin star along with a Green star for their sustainable practices.
Why it matters: This is a big win for L.A.'s sister city, further putting it on the map as a culinary destination for approachable fine dining.
The backstory: Other wins include Hollywood-based Providence, known for its sustainable seafood cuisine. It earned two stars, as well as a Green star.
Other wins include: Austin Hennelly from Kato won the Exceptional Cocktails award for his program in the Row shopping center just south of downtown Los Angeles.
Check out ... the rest of the winners from last night.
Most Read
-
Cruise off the highway and hit locally-known spots for some tasty bites.
-
Los Angeles-based restaurant owners rejoice as a new ordinance makes its way to the city council.
-
The new season of LAist Studios' WILD podcast is a fictional rom-com set in Southeast L.A. Diners play a big role in fostering conversation between the shows' two hosts this season. Here are host Erick Galindo's must-visit L.A. diners — whether you like breakfast or not.
-
The new season of LAist Studios' WILD podcast is a fictional rom-com set in Southeast L.A. Donuts play a big role in episode two of the show. Here are some of our favorite, wildly creative, and iconic donut shops in Los Angeles.
-
Cheap Fast Eats, Koreatown After Dark! Asian American Pizza, Hot Cheeto-Encrusted Corn Dogs And MoreCheap Fast Eats visits one of L.A.’s most distinctive neighborhoods for some nighttime bites.
-
How to get the best eggs in town without leaving your yard.
Best of LAist