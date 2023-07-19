2023 Michelin Guide Winners for LA (And Long Beach)

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

The 2023 Michelin Guide for California announced its awards last night in Oakland. One of the night's biggest winners was Heritage, owned by brother-sister duo Phillip and Lauren Pretty, who earned their first Michelin star along with a Green star for their sustainable practices.

Why it matters: This is a big win for L.A.'s sister city, further putting it on the map as a culinary destination for approachable fine dining.

The backstory: Other wins include Hollywood-based Providence, known for its sustainable seafood cuisine. It earned two stars, as well as a Green star.

Other wins include: Austin Hennelly from Kato won the Exceptional Cocktails award for his program in the Row shopping center just south of downtown Los Angeles.

Check out ... the rest of the winners from last night.