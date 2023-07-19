Support for LAist comes from
Food

2023 Michelin Guide Winners for LA (And Long Beach)

By  Gab Chabrán
Published Jul 19, 2023 10:24 AM
A close of up image of a fish plated on a speckled gray and plate place that's dressed with a green sauce and topped with green jalapeno.
Heritage, Long Beach, CA
(Sterling Reed
/
Courtesy of Heritage )
Topline:

The 2023 Michelin Guide for California announced its awards last night in Oakland. One of the night's biggest winners was Heritage, owned by brother-sister duo Phillip and Lauren Pretty, who earned their first Michelin star along with a Green star for their sustainable practices.

Why it matters: This is a big win for L.A.'s sister city, further putting it on the map as a culinary destination for approachable fine dining.

The backstory: Other wins include Hollywood-based Providence, known for its sustainable seafood cuisine. It earned two stars, as well as a Green star.

Other wins include: Austin Hennelly from Kato won the Exceptional Cocktails award for his program in the Row shopping center just south of downtown Los Angeles.

Check out ... the rest of the winners from last night.

