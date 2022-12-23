Union Vote On University Of California Labor Contract Agreement Ends Tonight

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

Topline:

Members of the union that represents teaching assistants, tutors, and readers at the University of California, along with another union that represents graduate student researchers, are wrapping up voting today on whether to ratify a contract agreement reached a week ago between UC leadership and contract negotiators.





The backstory: Three unions went on strike Nov. 14 after negotiating for most of the year. The largest of the three unions, UAW 2865, represents 19,000 teaching assistants who oversee discussion sections, tutors, and readers. About 17,000 graduate student researchers are represented by Student Researchers United-UAW. Members of the third union, UAW 5810 which represents 12,000 post-doctoral students and academic researchers, voted to approve their contract on Nov. 29.

Terms of the settlement: If ratified, a deal brokered by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg would bring raises of up to 66%, or more than $13,000 per year at some campuses, as well as parent benefits, greater protections against discrimination and harassment, and transportation benefits.

Are the union members expected to ratify? UC leaders and some negotiators were optimistic when the deal was announced last week, but a group of about a dozen union bargaining team members issued a dissenting statement urging members to vote against the tentative agreement.

What's next: Voting ends today at 5 p.m. Results are expected by 8 p.m.

Go deeper: Dissent Among University Of California Academic Workers As They Vote On Agreements To End Five-Week Strike