New vote tallies are out: LA Mayor: Bass again widens lead on Caruso | Supes Dist. 3. Horvath gains on Hertzberg

Education

UC Student Workers Go On Strike, Citing Living Expenses

By Ryanne Mena
Published Nov 14, 2022 1:01 PM
A large group of students walks along an outdoor path and carries signs protesting UCLA. In the foreground is a sign that says "strike shift check-in."
Student workers and supporters walk from UCLA to Wilshire Boulevard.
(Ryanne Mena
/
LAist)
Topline:

Student workers across all 10 University of California campuses are on strike. They say the university system failed to increase wages adequately.

Why are they on strike? Union representatives say students often have to spend more than half of their income on rent. “For me, in 2016 when I started here, I lived in university-owned housing, UCLA’s graduate housing,” said Michael Dean, a doctoral student and bargaining member. “And I paid 69% of my income back to my employer in the form of rent.”

Which union is involved? United Auto Workers Local 2865, which represents some 48,000 students.

It’s been a contentious year: In November 2021, the union threatened to strike if UC didn’t recognize the union as legitimate. The university did so in December. It’s also been almost a year since the university system averted a lecturer strike.

