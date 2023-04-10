School Support Staff Union Approves New Contract With LAUSD

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

Unionized bus drivers, classroom assistants, custodians and other support staff have voted to ratify an agreement with the Los Angeles Unified School District that will raise wages by about 30%.

The backstory: Members of Service Employees International Union Local 99 walked off the job in March and shut down the district for three days to protest alleged unfair labor practices during months of bargaining over wages and working conditions. District and union leaders announced a tentative deal the day after the strike ended. Last week about 13,000 members, more than half of those eligible to vote, cast ballots in support of the agreement, SEIU Local 99 spokesperson Blanca Gallegos said in an email.

Highlights of the deal :



A series of raises that amounts to about a 30% increase and a $1,000 bonus for employees who worked during the school year that started in August 2020.

A new minimum wage of $22.53 an hour, up from $16.91 an hour.

More hours for classroom assistants who work with special education students.

Health care insurance for part-time employees who work at least four hours a day, starting in 2024.

What's next: The L.A. Unified school board must vote to approve the contract. Their next regular meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18. Here's how to find and contact your school board representative.

Go deeper: LAUSD Reaches Deal With Support Staff On Salary Increases, Other Benefits, After Three-Day Strike Ends

