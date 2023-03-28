LAUSD Support Staff Union Sets Dates To Vote On Proposed Deal
Topline:
The backstory: Last week, SEIU Local 99 led a three-day strike to protest what it called unfair labor practices by the district. The union represents over 30,000 bus drivers, custodians, special education workers and other support staff at L.A. Unified. They were seeking a contract with a 30% wage increase, health care benefits, longer work hours and a stop to private contractors.
What's in the tentative deal? Here's some of what the two sides announced on March 24.
- A 30% wage increase for LAUSD staff represented by the union, amounting to an increase of the average annual salary from $25,000 to $33,000k
- Health insurance for those who work at least four hours a day, including family coverage
- A minimum wage of $22.53 an hour
- More hours for support staff who serve students with special needs
What's next: SEIU Local 99 members will begin in-person voting next week:
- Monday, April 3 at L.A. Trade Tech College.
- Tuesday, April 4 at East Los Angeles College South Gate Campus.
- Wednesday, April 5 at IBEW Local 11 Office.
Members who have not voted in person will be able to vote online April 6–7.
Results are expected to be announced Saturday, April 8. If approved, the LAUSD board would then vote to make the deal final. A representative for the school board said he expected that vote would be held during the board's April 18 meeting.
-
-
-
-
-
-
