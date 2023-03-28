LAUSD Support Staff Union Sets Dates To Vote On Proposed Deal

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Topline:

Next week members of Service Employees International Union Local 99 will be voting to ratify an agreement reached with the Los Angeles Unified School District after a three-day strike shut down the district last week.

The backstory: Last week, SEIU Local 99 led a three-day strike to protest what it called unfair labor practices by the district. The union represents over 30,000 bus drivers, custodians, special education workers and other support staff at L.A. Unified. They were seeking a contract with a 30% wage increase, health care benefits, longer work hours and a stop to private contractors.

What's in the tentative deal? Here's some of what the two sides announced on March 24.



A 30% wage increase for LAUSD staff represented by the union, amounting to an increase of the average annual salary from $25,000 to $33,000k

Health insurance for those who work at least four hours a day, including family coverage

A minimum wage of $22.53 an hour

More hours for support staff who serve students with special needs

Here's the full deal.

What's next: SEIU Local 99 members will begin in-person voting next week:



Monday, April 3 at L.A. Trade Tech College.

Tuesday, April 4 at East Los Angeles College South Gate Campus.

Wednesday, April 5 at IBEW Local 11 Office.

Members who have not voted in person will be able to vote online April 6–7.

Results are expected to be announced Saturday, April 8. If approved, the LAUSD board would then vote to make the deal final. A representative for the school board said he expected that vote would be held during the board's April 18 meeting.