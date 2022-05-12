We Created A ‘How To Get To College In California’ Guide For Adults. And We Want To Send It To You, For Free

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Last year, KPCC/LAist engagement producer Brianna Lee wrote an extensive series of articles for Californians interested in higher education. She then teamed up with assistant producer Caitlin Hernández to create a condensed, physical version of the guide for distribution to the public. We’re working with the Los Angeles County Library and L.A. Public Library to hand out thousands of these booklets in multiple languages at more than 150 branches across L.A.

Now, we want to send it to you, for free.

No matter how old you are, or where you’re starting, this comprehensive booklet is filled with useful resources, including:

Detailed explanations of higher ed options across California

Advice for reducing the costs of education

Information about trade schools and certificate programs

Resources for choosing the right area of study

Guidance for students who are parents, veterans, or have a disability

Copies of the booklet are available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese.

Inspired by the research she and colleague Jill Replogle did to understand potential college students’ needs and motivations, Brianna spoke with community members across Los Angeles to discover what Angelenos really wanted to know about higher ed. Some of their responses pointed to a lack of readily available resources and counseling for adults who want to go back to school.

While private high schools often provide intensive college counseling for their students, only one-third of public high schools in the United States offer college advisory services. For those without access to these types of resources, it's not clear where to find help.

Where should an adult go for advice on financial aid? Or assistance with child care when they have to be in class? Who can suggest the right programs for an adult who works full time?

Recognizing this need, Brianna made sure the guide included resources for students of all ages. She also recruited test readers to assess its accuracy. And when altering the digital guide for its print version, she wanted it to stand out to the audience that college guides and materials aren’t typically made for, re-titling the booklet “The Adult’s Guide to Going to College in California.”

Does your organization serve community members who could be interested in higher education? Do you work for a public high school in Los Angeles in need of extra resources for students interested in college?

KPCC/LAist wants to ship copies of the booklet directly to you, for free.

Fill out this form to order free copies for your organization.

Orders are limited to businesses located in California. Copies of booklets can be ordered in bundles of 25, and up to 100, for each language available.

If you’d like to request more than 100 copies in any (or multiple) languages, please email apera@scpr.org.

This project was made possible with funding from the College Futures Foundation.

This project was created for our Pathways to Higher Education Beat . The pathways beat explores the full range of education options available after K-12, from job training and short-term certificates to four-year degrees and everything in between.