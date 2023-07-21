LA Public Library's Summer Reading Program Is Totes Fantastic
Topline:
Registration is up for the L.A. Public Library's Summer Reading Program — and that signals a COVID-19 recovery, librarians say.
The backstory: The Los Angeles Public Library summer reading program runs June 5 to Aug. 5. This year the library registered 28,000 people to track their reading accomplishments and enter drawings for prizes. That’s up 12,000 registrants over last summer. About as many adults have registered as kids.
Why it matters: LAPL Associate Director Diane Olivo-Posner says she’s encouraged by the higher registration because it signals more people are connecting to the library’s services. Olivo-Posner says drawings for gift cards, iPads, and other prizes also motivated adults and children to sign up. Registration ends Aug. 5 at branch libraries.
No more totes: The program’s free tote bags, designed by LA artist Brenda Chi, feature an adorable rendering of P-22, a coyote, and other local symbols — have been snapped up. LAPL will be looking for another Southern California artist to design next summer’s tote bag. And because of the bag’s popularity, they may hold it as a reward at the end of the reading program instead of giving it out at the beginning.
-
Say goodbye to the old FAFSA and hello to what we all hope is a simpler, friendlier version.
-
LAUSD Reaches Deal With Support Staff On Salary Increases, Other Benefits, After Three-Day Strike EndsThe union that represents school support staff in Los Angeles Unified School District has reached a tentative agreement with district leadership to increase wages by 30% and provide health care to more members.
-
Pressed by the state legislature, the California State University system is making it easier for students who want to transfer in from community colleges.
-
From diaper changing to arithmetic, special education assistants help students navigate the school day. Families say their support is irreplaceable.
-
In Southern California, Long Beach City College is bucking national trends.
-
Here's how the California Lottery allocates the money that doesn't go to the winner.