LA Public Library's Summer Reading Program Is Totes Fantastic

Topline:

Registration is up for the L.A. Public Library's Summer Reading Program — and that signals a COVID-19 recovery, librarians say.

The backstory: The Los Angeles Public Library summer reading program runs June 5 to Aug. 5. This year the library registered 28,000 people to track their reading accomplishments and enter drawings for prizes. That’s up 12,000 registrants over last summer. About as many adults have registered as kids.

Why it matters: LAPL Associate Director Diane Olivo-Posner says she’s encouraged by the higher registration because it signals more people are connecting to the library’s services. Olivo-Posner says drawings for gift cards, iPads, and other prizes also motivated adults and children to sign up. Registration ends Aug. 5 at branch libraries.