Los Angeles Unified Board President Jackie Goldberg To Retire After 40 Years Of Public Service

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

Los Angeles Unified School District Board President Jackie Goldberg will retire in December 2024. Goldberg represents board district 5, which includes much of northeast Los Angeles, Vernon, Southgate, and parts of South L.A.

Why now: Goldberg’s career in public service started with her election to the LAUSD board in 1983. “It's time for me to spend more time with my family,” Goldberg, 78, said. “They complain continuously that I'm never around, which is unfortunately true.”

The backstory: Goldberg worked as a Compton and L.A. teacher for almost two decades before running for office. Goldberg was the first openly lesbian candidate elected to L.A. City Council in 1994 and later led the State Assembly’s education committee. She re-joined the LAUSD board after a 2019 special election.

“I've spent my life doing what I wanted to do, which is fighting hard for kids to get the appropriate educational opportunities that they so richly deserve,” Goldberg said. She added that insufficient funding remains a challenge. California ranks 33rd in state and local per-student education spending .

What's next: Voters will choose the next District 5 board member in November 2024’s general election.