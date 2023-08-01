Los Angeles Unified Board President Jackie Goldberg To Retire After 40 Years Of Public Service
Topline:
Los Angeles Unified School District Board President Jackie Goldberg will retire in December 2024. Goldberg represents board district 5, which includes much of northeast Los Angeles, Vernon, Southgate, and parts of South L.A.
Why now: Goldberg’s career in public service started with her election to the LAUSD board in 1983. “It's time for me to spend more time with my family,” Goldberg, 78, said. “They complain continuously that I'm never around, which is unfortunately true.”
The backstory: Goldberg worked as a Compton and L.A. teacher for almost two decades before running for office. Goldberg was the first openly lesbian candidate elected to L.A. City Council in 1994 and later led the State Assembly’s education committee. She re-joined the LAUSD board after a 2019 special election.
“I've spent my life doing what I wanted to do, which is fighting hard for kids to get the appropriate educational opportunities that they so richly deserve,” Goldberg said. She added that insufficient funding remains a challenge. California ranks 33rd in state and local per-student education spending.
What's next: Voters will choose the next District 5 board member in November 2024’s general election.
-
Say goodbye to the old FAFSA and hello to what we all hope is a simpler, friendlier version.
-
LAUSD Reaches Deal With Support Staff On Salary Increases, Other Benefits, After Three-Day Strike EndsThe union that represents school support staff in Los Angeles Unified School District has reached a tentative agreement with district leadership to increase wages by 30% and provide health care to more members.
-
Pressed by the state legislature, the California State University system is making it easier for students who want to transfer in from community colleges.
-
From diaper changing to arithmetic, special education assistants help students navigate the school day. Families say their support is irreplaceable.
-
In Southern California, Long Beach City College is bucking national trends.
-
Here's how the California Lottery allocates the money that doesn't go to the winner.