CSUN Will Open A New STEM Hub For Latino Students

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

California State University, Northridge has received $50 million to build a hub focused on bringing Latino students into the science and technology fields.

CSUN's student body is approximately half Latino, and the university hopes to engage these students around careers in science and tech.

The hub would give students the skills, equipment and career opportunities to get jobs in STEM and become creators.

Half of the money came from the state for a new building. The other half came from Apple and will go to programming, gadgets and tech support.

A building at Cal State Northridge proudly flies its school colors. (Cal State Northridge/Facebook)

CSUN President Erika Beck says Apple shares the university's goal to make STEM more equitable.

"They understand that our future workforce really depends on the success of diverse student populations."

The hub will also serve K-12 students and their families. Beck hopes this will jumpstart future STEM careers for these students.