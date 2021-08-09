Only A Handful Of LAUSD Students Will Stay Online, As Most Return To Campus

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

The vast majority of Los Angeles Unified School District students are set to return to campuses for in-person learning when a new school year starts next week.

But 12,542 students — around 3% of LAUSD's students — have opted into an online independent study program, spokesperson Shannon Haber said on Monday afternoon. Families had faced a Friday deadline to sign up.

Unlike last spring, students who select LAUSD's online option will not be taught by teachers at their home school. This semester, parents have to re-enroll their children in another LAUSD school: the district's longstanding independent study program, which is called City of Angels.

The enrollment process involves additional paperwork that parents can access here.

District officials initially set a July 30 deadline for parents to sign up for the online option. But the district gave parents an extra week to signal their interest. Meanwhile, reports were indicating a rise in COVID-19 cases among minors.

That extra week made a difference in enrollment numbers. As of July 28, just under 1,700 students had signed up.