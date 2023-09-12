California State University Trustees To Vote On 6% Tuition Hike

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

Topline:

California State University trustees are expected to vote Wednesday whether to raise tuition by 6% in each of next five years.

Why now: CSU administrators say the university is short of the money it needs to keep operating. The $850 million raised over five years would help close that gap. Trustees modified this proposal from an earlier July draft, so that the increases would sunset after five years if not re-approved.

What students say: The Cal State Student Association opposes the increase. The group says rising rent, food, and gas prices are already an increase to college costs and the tuition policy would put a college education out of reach for some students.

Add your voice Cal State has debuted a new website with information about the tuition increase. Along with frequently asked questions, the site includes an option to give feedback. Share your comments.

Trustees are meeting this Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Office of the Chancellor

Location: 401 Golden Shore, Long Beach



How this increase compares to years past: This proposed increase would raise tuition $342 for the 2024-2025 academic year. In the early 1990s, amid a state recession, CSU raised tuition by 40%. In the years after the 2008 recession CSU students endured roughly 30% tuition increases in two separate years.

Financial aid: CSU says 60% of its students don't pay tuition, thanks to a combination of CSU grants, the state Cal Grants program, federal Pell Grants, and other waivers and scholarships. CSU said it’s setting aside one third of the money that would be raised by this tuition increase for additional aid.