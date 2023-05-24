Families Of Black And Disabled Students Sue Antelope Valley Schools Over Discipline Policies

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Black students and those with disabilities are disproportionately suspended, expelled, and denied the opportunity to learn alongside their peers in the Antelope Valley Union High School District, according to a lawsuit filed by students and families Wednesday.

Attorneys with the Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County and Equal Justice Society analyzed district data and found in the 2021-22 school year that the district:



Suspended Black students at rates four times higher than their white peers.

Suspended students with disabilities twice as often as those without disabilities.

Suspended 7.5% of students overall, a suspension rate double the state average and more than 25 times that of the largest school district in the state, Los Angeles Unified.

The suit also describes a “shadow discipline system,” where students are transferred to continuation schools or independent study programs that don’t meet their academic or social and emotional needs. The suit claims the district is aware that its discipline policies contribute to the racial disparities, yet officials have failed to meaningfully change them.

“There's an impact on every student who has to learn in an environment where any mistake could result in them getting humiliated in class, excluded from class, suspended, expelled, or even at worst, subjected to criminal consequences,” said Chelsea Helena, associate supervising attorney of the education rights practice at Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County.

LAist has reached out to the Antelope Valley Union High School District for comment.

Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County also worked with Disability Rights California to publish a report supporting the lawsuit’s claims.

There is a history of discrimination toward Black youth in the Antelope Valley. LAist and ProPublica reported in 2021 that Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies disproportionately detained and cited Black teens on public school campuses. Those findings were later confirmed by the County Inspector General's Office.

“The patterns that exist within the state of California are pretty pervasive across the board — Black students and students with disabilities are disciplined more frequently and more harshly than their white and non-disabled peers,” Helena said. “But in the Antelope Valley, this district’s discipline rates are astronomically high when compared to state averages, when compared to the entirety of L.A. County.”

By suing the district, families seek to end the current disciplinary policies and establish new practices that comply with state and federal law and better support students.



Bullied and expelled

The students and parents in the lawsuit are identified by pseudonyms and LAist agreed to use these in our reporting because those sources fear retaliation from the district.

J.N. was a freshman at Highland High School in fall 2021, and experienced repeated bullying.

J.N.'s mother, H.N., said her daughter’s mental health declined and the teen told a physician during a routine physical that she wanted to kill herself.

“I’m stressing these facts to the school district and they ignored it,” H.N. said. “Do I believe her race played a major part in that? Yes, absolutely.”

The family is Black and West Indian.

The suit claims the district unlawfully expelled J.N. after she defended herself in a physical attack on campus and sent her to an alternative school without a hearing, “in violation of her right to due process.”

H.N. ultimately pulled her daughter out of the district and enrolled her at a public charter school where she’s now part of the cheerleading and dance teams and enrolled in college-level classes.

H.N. said she wants school staff to be held accountable for their actions, for counseling and therapy that could have aided her daughter.

What might the district have done differently?

“Gave her a way to cope with things,” H.N. said. “Not only admitting that they're wrong, but helping these children be the best that they can be so they can strive and, you know, be a productive citizen within society after their schooling or while in school.”



Resources for families