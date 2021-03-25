Echo Park Lake Encampment: The Latest On The Fight Against City Plans To Clear The Park

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Early Thursday morning, city councilman Mitch O'Farrell issued a statement that said the city "has started the process of closing Echo Park, beginning with numerous intersections and freeway ramps around the facility. They are now closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic to protect public safety while crews begin the installation of the fence around the park."

LAPD and city officials now say all unhoused people living at Echo Park Lake must leave by 10:30 tonight.

More than 100 tents once stood in the park. Some living at the park have accepted the city’s offer of a 60-day stay at a hotel. Others are pushing back.

Last night, about 300 unhoused people and their supporters faced off with riot police who came to help the city begin to erect fences around the park.

A group of #LAPD cars just drove up to the crowd on Glendale then reversed. Protesters claimed victory. Likely a short lived one. ⁦@LAist⁩ ⁦@eedugdale⁩ pic.twitter.com/hBRKbGylwK — Frank Stoltze (@StoltzeFrankly) March 25, 2021

One of those who was protesting city plans to clear the park and shut down the encampment was Jack Allison, 35, who lives in the neighborhood.

“I think that the community they built here at Echo Park Lake is a beautiful thing," Allison said. "There’s a community garden and there’s people helping other people. And you know I visit the park pretty often. I walk the dog here. There’s nothing dangerous about it. So long as you are willing to build space.”

Our politics reporter Libby Denkmann will have the latest from the park this morning.

