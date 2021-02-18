Disneyland Vaccination Site Closed Until Next Week

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

LAist only exists with your help.

Orange County officials this afternoon announced they'll have to close the Disneyland Super POD vaccine site today through Monday Feb. 22, because bad weather across the country has delayed delivery of doses.

The county says it didn't get its expected Moderna delivery on Tuesday, so Moderna inventory is very low (the Disneyland site primarily dispenses Moderna shots).

The county says the delivery delays will also affect the opening of another Super POD site at the Anaheim Convention Center, which was planned for next week.

Orange County's third super POD site is at Soka University in Aliso Viejo.

Those with appointments will be notified, officials say.

🚨#OC — Individuals with confirmed appointments through #Othena that were impacted by the closure at #Disneyland will receive notification of their rescheduled appointment date through Othena. Please know that appointments cannot be rescheduled through our #OCCOVID19 Hotline.🚨 — OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) February 18, 2021

Our news is free on LAist. To make sure you get our coverage: Sign up for our daily newsletter. To support our non-profit public service journalism: Donate Now.

