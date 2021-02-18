Support for LAist comes from
News

Disneyland Vaccination Site Closed Until Next Week

By Megan Nguyen
Published Feb 18, 2021 1:52 PM
5fffaba23d7c92000901b2e8-eight.jpg
People wait in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in a parking lot for Disneyland Resort on January 13, 2021 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Orange County officials this afternoon announced they'll have to close the Disneyland Super POD vaccine site today through Monday Feb. 22, because bad weather across the country has delayed delivery of doses.

The county says it didn't get its expected Moderna delivery on Tuesday, so Moderna inventory is very low (the Disneyland site primarily dispenses Moderna shots).

The county says the delivery delays will also affect the opening of another Super POD site at the Anaheim Convention Center, which was planned for next week.

Orange County's third super POD site is at Soka University in Aliso Viejo.

Those with appointments will be notified, officials say.

Our news is free on LAist.