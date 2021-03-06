Despite The Pandemic, Turnout In the 30th State Senate Special Election Is About Average
In spite of the pandemic and the usual combination of apathy and low information in an off-year election, turnout for Tuesday’s contest for a State Senate seat is approaching typical participation rates for a special election in Los Angeles County, according to an update released today.
Democratic Assemblymember Sydney Kamlager easily won the election for the 30th District seat, avoiding a runoff to replace her former boss, now-Supervisor Holly Mitchell.
So far, the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s office has counted just over 77,000 ballots. That’s nearing 13% of registered voters in the district, which includes South L.A., Culver City and parts of downtown. An estimated 730 vote-by-mail ballots remain to be processed.
How does that compare with past voter interest? In the 16 State Senate special election primaries (not counting recalls) involving at least part of L.A. County since 1989, the average turnout was roughly 14%, according to data from the California Secretary of State.
The turnout in this election is already much higher than in the special election that first sent Mitchell to the State Senate.
In 2013, only 5.5% of SD 26 voters turned out for the primary election to replace Curren Price, who resigned after being elected to the L.A. City Council.
