Despite COVID Surge, LAPD Says Department Will Be Ready To Fully Staff Super Bowl Events

The Los Angeles Police Department said Saturday that it's "fully prepared" to staff all the Super Bowl events and scheduled NFL activities.

LAPD said hundreds of additional uniformed officers are being deployed in preparation for this Sunday's playoff final between the L.A. Rams and San Francisco 49ers, as well as the NFL championship the following Sunday.

Staffing was a concern because some 1,300 officers had been off duty earlier this month with COVID. LAPD officials say most of those home sick with the virus are now back on the job.

The department said it issued its statement "following recent media reports raising questions" about the LAPD's "ability to meet staffing needs."

The LAPD noted in the statement that the department has been planning for the Super Bowl for more than a year. Although the game takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, many activities are planned in the city of Los Angeles., including at the L.A Convention Center where fans can buy tickets to the NFL's "interactive football theme park."