Here Are The Finalists In The Competition To Design L.A.’s 1871 Chinese Massacre Memorial

One of the worst attacks on Chinese people in the U.S. took place in Los Angeles, but it remains a shrouded piece of history that many in the city have never heard of.

1:01 LA Selects Finalists In Competition To Design 1871 Chinese Massacre Memorial

A project to remember the 1871 massacre that killed at least 18 people — or about one-tenth of Los Angeles’ Chinese population at the time — is one step closer to fruition.

The city’s Department of Cultural Affairs has selected six design finalists from a pool of 176 entries submitted from all over the world.

All the design teams include members with AAPI backgrounds. Four of the teams hail from L.A.

"There’s elegance, and an eloquence about the way that the designers are treating the subject matter that was really sort of poignant and profound," said Felicia Filer, the director of the department’s public art division.

Filer said the finalist designs also share expert maneuvering of space constraints dictated by the density of downtown L.A., where the memorial will be located.

The proposed budgets vary widely — from $350,000 to $1.5 million — and will be paid for by a combination of support from the city and private donors, Filer said.

The goal is to choose a winning design by late March. But first, the city is turning to the public for feedback. It will offer a Zoom presentation of the six proposals in mid-February.

The designers will then have about a month to revise their proposals and undergo interviews with the selection panel, which includes Yale architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne, who used to be the city’s chief design officer; Jason Chu, a rapper and community activist; and Clara Kim, chief curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Right now, the only marker of the massacre is a bronze plaque in the sidewalk in front of the Chinese American Museum in downtown L.A.

The project to build a more meaningful memorial was launched in 2021 on the 150th anniversary of the massacre by former Mayor Eric Garcetti, who also issued an apology on behalf of the city for the killings.

The anniversary coincided with a rise in anti-Asian attacks, adding urgency to the memorial project.

Filer said many of the applicants knew little about the massacre until they developed their proposals.

“This project is allowing those designers and artists to educate themselves [on the massacre] and then actually respond to it,” she said.

Here are the finalists:



Fung + Blatt Architects (L.A.)

Full proposal here.

Part of the design proposal from Fung + Blatt Architects. (Courtesy of Fung + Blatt Architects)

Part of the design proposal by Fung + Blatt Architects. (Courtesy of Fung + Blatt Architects)

Sze Tsung Nicolás Leong and Judy Chui-Hua Chung (L.A.)

Full proposal here.

Part of the design proposal from Sze Tsung Nicolás Leong and Judy Chui-Hua Chung. (Courtesy City of L.A. Department of Cultural Affairs)

Part of the design proposal from Sze Tsung Nicolás Leong and Judy Chui-Hua Chung. (Courtesy City of L.A. Department of Cultural Affairs)

Anna Sew Hoy and Zhu Jia and Formation Association (L.A.)

Full proposal here.

Part of the design proposal by Anna Sew Hoy and Zhu Jia and Formation Association. (Courtesy of City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs)

Part of the design proposal by Anna Sew Hoy and Zhu Jia and Formation Association. (Courtesy of City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs)

Frederick Fisher, David Ross, Takashige Ikawa, Iustina Nicolae, Candice Lin (L.A.)

Full proposal here.

Part of the design proposal by Frederick Fisher, David Ross, Takashige Ikawa, Iustina Nicolae, Artist Candice Lin. (Courtesy of City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs)

Part of the design proposal by Frederick Fisher and Partners David Ross, Takashige Ikawa, and Iustina Nicolae, Candice Lin. (Courtesy of City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs)

Figure x J. Jih Architecture Collective, led by James Leng and Jennifer Ly in collaboration with J. Roc Jih (San Francisco)

Full proposal here.

Part of the design proposal by James Leng, Jennifer Ly, J. Roc Jih. (Courtesy of City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs)

Part of the design proposal by James Leng, Jennifer Ly, J. Roc Jih. (City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs)

Sonam Lhamo, Jiawei Yao, Yiying (Seattle)

Full proposal here.

Part of the design proposal by Sonam Lhamo, Jiawei Yao, Yiying. ( Courtesy of City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs)

Part of the design proposal by Sonam Lhamo, Jiawei Yao, Yiying. (Courtesy of City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs)