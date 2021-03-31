Democrat Christy Smith Will Challenge Rep. Mike Garcia Again In 2022

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

There will be a rematch in a key Southern California congressional race that was decided by a razor-thin margin last Fall.

Republican Mike Garcia defeated Democrat Christy Smith in November by just 333 votes to represent the 25th District, which stretches across north L.A. County into eastern Ventura County. Garcia won the seat last May when he defeated Smith in a special election to fill the vacancy left when former Democratic Representative Katie Hill resigned.

On Wednesday, Smith -- a former state Assemblymember -- announced she will again try to unseat Garcia in 2022. So far she’s highlighting his support for former President Donald Trump to make her case.

Garcia joined other Republicans who voted against certifying the outcome of the presidential election after rioters stormed the capitol on Jan. 6.

“He sided with insurrectionists and against the people of our community,” Smith said in a video declaring her candidacy.

In a statement, Garcia called Smith a “failed politician” whom voters already rejected twice -- and claimed she doesn’t share the values of families in the Santa Clarita, Simi and Antelope Valley district.

The 25th is likely to be a key race to decide the partisan balance of power in the House in 2022. Democrats currently hold an eight-seat majority in the chamber, with five outstanding vacancies.

