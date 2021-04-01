At Least 4 Dead, Including A Child, in Orange Shooting, Police Say

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

A shooting at a business in Orange has left at least four people dead -- including a child -- and one woman in critical condition, according to the Orange Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 202 W. Lincoln Ave. at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police arrived as shots were being fired and located multiple victims at the scene.

Officers fired their weapons at the shooter. The suspect is in critical condition at a local hospital, but authorities could not confirm if it was a self-inflicted wound or was injured by officers.

No information was available on the business, the victims, the suspect or the motivation behind the fatal shooting.

The woman who was in critical condition was also taken to a local hospital. Authorities are not releasing names of the victims at the moment.

"It was a situation that was moving" to different areas, according to an official speaking at a press conference Wednesday night.

A reporter with Southern California New Group recorded this video near the scene early evening:

Multiple agencies are involved in the ongoing investigation. Officials are directing families to the Orange Police Department, and they're working to identify victims and notify families as quickly as possible.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the shooting was "horrifying and heartbreaking."

Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight," he posted to Twitter.

Producer Megan Nguyen contributed to this report.

