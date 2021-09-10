Day Of Service Planned In LA To Honor 9/11 Victims

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Angelenos will honor those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a day of service at the L.A. Convention Center.

More than 1,000 volunteers from L.A. Works will pack 200,000 boxes of non-perishable food for distribution by the L.A. Regional Food Bank.

Samantha Wheeler, a spokesperson for L.A. Works, said volunteering can help people focus on something positive during an anniversary that's important — but also hard — to remember.

"We're trying to turn this day that's been so tragic into a day of doing good," said Wheeler.

She said this is also an opportunity to address significant problems of food insecurity in L.A.

"Food insecurity has become a major, major issue — especially with the rise of COVID-19," Wheel said. "It's just become really important for us to invest as much volunteer power as we can towards combatting that issue."

Those interested in volunteering for the 9/11 Day of Service — or at any other time — can search for L.A. Works on Volunteer Match. You can also visit laworks.com/911.