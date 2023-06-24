Curren Price Vote Delayed, Plastic Affordable Housing, & Summer Stargazing Tips
20:28
Curren Price Vote Delayed, Plastic Affordable Housing, & Summer Stargazing Tips
Your Saturday update from the LAist newsroom.
Read more:
- The vote on whether to suspend L.A. City Councilmember Curren Price is postponed.
- An L.A. architect has found an affordable housing solution using plastic.
- Tips on summer stargazing from the L.A. Astronomical Society.
Best of LAist