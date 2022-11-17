Driver In Whittier Car Crash That Injured 25 Sheriff And Police Recruits Is Under Arrest

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Authorities have arrested the driver who crashed into a large group of law enforcement recruits Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder. The crash into a group of 75 people running in formation at dawn left 25 people injured — some critically.

Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. Sheriff's officials said he may face felony charges of attempted murder on a peace officer, and added additional allegations could be announced soon.

Gutierrez's bail was set at $2 million, according to inmate information on the sheriff's department's website, and he is scheduled to appear at the Norwalk Superior Court on Friday at 8:30 a.m.

A sheriff's news release did not give any details about what prompted the arrest or a possible motive. Prior to the arrest, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the collision initially appears to be an accident, but he emphasized the investigation was still underway.

The release Thursday noted:

Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation and will share additional information as it becomes available. Homicide investigators intend to present this case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office this Friday for filing considerations.

About The Incident

The crash occurred Wednesday morning at dawn near the intersection of Mills Avenue and Telegraph Road in South Whittier. A class of LASD recruits, along with several trainees from other departments, were running in formation on the northbound side of Mills Avenue when Gutierrez's car veered into their lane.

In total, 25 people sustained injuries that ranged from mild to critical. According to officials, the worst injuries included limb loss, head trauma and broken bones. At least one person was placed on a ventilator. In all, five people were in critical condition.

According to officials, the run was a routine part of training. Recruits were running in formation and shepherded by two safety vehicles and eight people wearing reflective safety vests.

After striking the group, Gutierrez's vehicle collided with a light pole, which authorities believe prevented more injuries from occurring.

The crash is under investigation by the LASD and the California Highway Patrol.