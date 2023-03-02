Special Counsel Report: LA Sheriff Deputy Gangs Are A ‘Cancer’ On The Department
Topline:
After interviewing more than 80 people — many of them sheriff’s deputies — and holding a series of public hearings, the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission’s Special Counsel has issued a report calling deputy gangs a “cancer in the department” that “must be excised.”
The scope of the problem: The Special Counsel team’s report estimates there are six active gangs in the Sheriff’s Department. It says they “have engaged in acts of violence, threatened acts of violence, placed fellow Deputies at risk of physical harm, [and] engaged in acts celebrating officer-involved shootings.” Deputies associated with the groups, who wear matching tattoos, have “created a climate of physical fear and professional retribution to those who would speak publicly about the misconduct of such groups,” it said.
The backstory: For decades, members of the community have complained about — and various reports have documented — rogue groups of deputies engaging in gang-like behavior, often in low-income communities of color. One of the most infamous gangs was the Lynwood Vikings, which operated out of the Lynwood Station in South L.A. in the ‘80s and ‘90s. A federal judge described it as a “neo-Nazi, white supremacist gang … which exists with the knowledge of departmental policy-makers." But successive sheriffs have done little to eradicate deputy gangs.
What’s next: The report recommends that Sheriff Robert Luna adopt a policy that clearly prohibits deputies from participating in deputy gangs and “make clear that this is a top priority, and he should state his intention to make this happen immediately.” Luna has said he wants to get rid of the groups. Other recommendations include reporting known deputy gang members expected to testify in criminal cases to the district attorney, and training supervisors “how to mentor deputies about the adverse consequences of involvement in Deputy Gangs and Deputy Cliques.” The Oversight Commission is set to discuss the report on Friday.
This story will be updated.
Go deeper:
- Tales Of A Coverup, A Shooting Celebration, And A Work Slowdown At Hearing On Deputy Gangs
- Gripped By Fear, Witnesses Refuse To Testify Publicly About Deputy Gangs; Sheriff Alex Villanueva Is Subpoenaed
- Former Top Sheriff's Officials Tell Conflicting Stories About An Alleged Banditos Coverup
- Lawyer Says Deputy Gang Witnesses Claim Unmarked Sheriff’s Cars Followed Them Home
- Sheriff’s Deputy Testifies Dead Rat Was Warning From Colleagues
-
-
Anthony Lowe was shot and killed by Huntington Park police on Jan. 26. 'Thank goodness that we’re in the era of videos,' said the family attorney as they file a federal civil rights lawsuit
-
In a memo, Chief Michel Moore said “extremist groups have hijacked the use of the ‘Thin Blue Line Flag’ to symbolize their undemocratic, racist, and bigoted views.”
-
LAPD Chief Moore also questioned officers' actions in the fatal shooting of Takar Smith, although not in two other fatal incidents.
-
In a conversation with LAist, the new sheriff acknowledges that, as an outsider, "I have my work cut out for me" in winning the support of the department's rank-and-file.
-
He was elected in 2018 after running as a progressive Democrat who would reform the department. He ended up fiercely resisting oversight and clashing with watchdogs and the rest of the county’s political establishment.