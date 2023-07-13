Released Video Footage Shows Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Punched Woman In The Face While She Held Baby
Exactly a year ago, a Los Angeles sheriff's deputy punched a mother in the face while she was holding her infant during a traffic stop in Palmdale. The body camera video was released Wednesday.
What we know
During a news conference Wednesday, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said that the use of force is being investigated by the Internal Affairs Bureau, including the Los Angeles FBI Office.
"I found the punching of the woman in these circumstances, completely unacceptable," said Luna.
While this arrest happened during former Sheriff Alex Villanueva's tenure, Luna said he took "swift action" to release the body camera footage.
About the arrest
Deputies had pulled over a car for driving without headlights at midnight and allegedly found that the driver was intoxicated and driving with a suspended license. Also in the car were four women, three of them carrying their infant children in their arms without a carseat. Deputies arrested the women, but when one refused to let go of her child, the deputy punched her twice in the face.
"We believe that the actions of one individual are problematic," said Luna.
Officials react
L.A., County Board of Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents Palmdale, called the video "gut-wrenching."
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass called the actions an abuse of power and said that the events the mother and child went through could result in lifelong trauma.
-
Edward Bronstein died in March 2020 while officers were forcibly taking a blood sample after his detention.
-
-
Anthony Lowe was shot and killed by Huntington Park police on Jan. 26. 'Thank goodness that we’re in the era of videos,' said the family attorney as they file a federal civil rights lawsuit
-
In a memo, Chief Michel Moore said “extremist groups have hijacked the use of the ‘Thin Blue Line Flag’ to symbolize their undemocratic, racist, and bigoted views.”
-
LAPD Chief Moore also questioned officers' actions in the fatal shooting of Takar Smith, although not in two other fatal incidents.
-
In a conversation with LAist, the new sheriff acknowledges that, as an outsider, "I have my work cut out for me" in winning the support of the department's rank-and-file.