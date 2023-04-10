Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Criminal Justice

A Man Suspected In Hate-Crime Is Identified After Vandalism At Koreatown Islamic Center

By Nate Perez, Ashley Rusch
Updated Apr 11, 2023 12:51 PM
Published Apr 10, 2023 4:19 PM
Surveillance image of the man accused of defacing the Islamic Center of Southern California in Koreatown.
LAPD Chief Michael Moore identified the man as 43-year-old Carlos Moran, who he said is suffering from "some type of mental health issue."
(Courtesy LAPD)
Support your source for local news!
Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.
IN THIS ARTICLE

The man who allegedly used a sharpie to write anti-Muslim words on the Islamic Center of Southern California's Koreatown building this weekend has been identified as 43-year-old Carlos Moran.

Moran was booked for church vandalism with a hate crime enhancement, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said at Tuesday morning's Los Angeles Police Board Commission meeting.

According to Moore, when Moran was arrested he told authorities that he was a king. His bail is set for $85,000.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Why it matters

L.A. County has seen a surge in hate crimes in recent years. The county's Commission On Human Relations reported 786 hate crimes in 2021.

"When we look at hate crimes across this city and across this country, we've seen an unparalleled increased in the instances of hate and hate crimes since the onset of the pandemic," said Moore.

Not an isolated incident

The center had already beefed up security measures after previous attacks and vandalism, said Hedab Tarifi, with the Islamic Center of Southern California.

"There is a school associated with this building," she said, adding that it's important to send the message that local Muslims will not allow "haters to bring us down."

The Islamic Center’s spokesperson, Omar Ricci, noted that the attack comes on the heels of a stabbing of a New Jersey Imam during prayer and Israeli police attacking worshippers at a mosque in Jerusalem.

“The attack is not just on this center or what’s happening in other parts of the world or the country, but it’s an attack on our city as a whole,” he said.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Updated April 11, 2023 at 12:51 PM PDT
This story was updated with the name of the man arrested in connection with the incident.
Most Read
Best of LAist
Related Stories