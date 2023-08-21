Pasadena Police Responding To Shooting Near The Del Mar Metro Station

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

Topline:

Pasadena police are working to get a man suspected of a shooting from earlier this morning out from an apartment complex near the Del Mar Metro station.

Police were responding to a call of a shooting and found a woman who was unresponsive at an apartment complex near Del Mar Boulevard and Raymond Avenue. They say a man who may be involved barricaded himself inside the apartment complex.

What streets are closed: Raymond Avenue is closed between Green Street and Bellevue Avenue, as well as Del Mar Boulevard, which is closed between Fair Oaks Avenue and Arroyo Seco Parkway. The Del Mar Metro station is closed.

We will be following the situation and reporting back with updates.

