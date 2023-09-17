Support for LAist comes from
Criminal Justice

LA Sheriff's Deputy Shot And Killed In Patrol Car Near Palmdale Station

By  Julia Paskin  and Ashley Rusch
Published Sep 17, 2023 8:13 AM
A man with close-cropped hair, light-tone skin has a tan uniform shirt in front of a U.S. flag
L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clickunbroomer was found fatally shot Saturday night by a member of the public.
(Courtesy L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.)
A Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy was shot and killed Saturday while on duty in his patrol car near the Palmdale Sheriff Station.

Authorities said a member of the public found Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, unconscious in his vehicle and alerted Sheriff personnel at the station around 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Clickunbroomer's colleagues took him to Antelope Valley Medical Center where was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. His flag-draped body was taken from the hospital to a waiting coroner's van hours after the shooting. Dozens of uniformed deputies saluted and members of the public stood silently in watch.

What authorities are saying

At a Saturday press conference, Sheriff Robert Luna asked for the public's help to find the person responsible.

"We need to get this guy off the street — guy or guys. He's a public safety threat. He ambushed and killed one of our deputies. We need your help to get him off the street," Luna said.

Luna said Clickunbroomer was found in his patrol car on Sierra Highway near Ave. Q in Palmdale.

Investigators have not determined a motive. Luna says he believes the deputy was targeted.

The Brief

"He didn't deserve this," Luna said Saturday. "He wore a uniform, just like you see other L.A. County deputies serve, or wear, or don, driving in a police car — and he was murdered tonight."

About Clickunbroomer

Officials said Clickunbroomer came from a law enforcement family and was the third generation to serve the department. He'd been stationed in Palmdale since July 2019 and had served as a field training officer for 18 months.

At Saturday's press conference, Luna said that Clickunbroomer had just gotten engaged "about four days ago."

About the investigation

Luna says homicide investigators are reviewing footage from a surveillance camera that may have captured the shooting.

"A lot of times when we do these press conferences there's always questions about policing, and there should be," Luna said. "But what I want to relay to our community is that our deputy left his family tonight to serve his community. Think about that for a second — laid it all on the line to serve us. He didn't deserve this."

Anyone with information is asked to contact sheriff homicide detectives at 323-890-5500, or anonymously give information through the Crimestoppers website.

Reactions from public officials

