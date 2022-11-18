Support for LAist comes from
Criminal Justice

LA Sheriff-Elect Robert Luna To Hold First News Conference

By  Emily Elena Dugdale  and Frank Stoltze
Published Nov 18, 2022 9:56 AM
GENERAL ELECTION 2022 - ROBERT LUNA
Robert Luna at his Nov. 8 election night party.
(Trevor Stamp
/
for LAist)
Topline:

Robert Luna will give his first press conference as Los Angeles County Sheriff-elect at 12:30 p.m. at the Salazar Park gymnasium in East L.A.

The backstory: Luna defeated incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who conceded the race on Tuesday. In a message to voters that same day, Luna said “[y]ou have entrusted me with a clear mandate to bring new leadership and accountability to the Sheriff’s Department. And that’s exactly what I will do.”

Luna, the former chief of the Long Beach Police Department, promises a “180-degree difference” from Villanueva that will include a new era of openness and cooperation with county bodies that oversee the Sheriff’s Department or its budget. Villanueva engaged in bitter political fights with the Board of Supervisors, the Civilian Oversight Commission, and the Inspector General.

Luna will be sworn in on Dec. 5.

