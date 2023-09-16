LA County Is Getting A Major Boost To Fight 'Smash & Grab' Theft
SoCal law enforcement agencies are getting a sizable funding boost to fight "smash & grab" robberies, to the tune of $267 million.
Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are each slated to receive more than $15 million, among the largest awards.
The details
It's touted as the state's "largest single investment to combat organized retail crime," and more than $267 million were approved this week by the Board of State and Community Corrections to clamp down on the crime across the state.
Big Oil suit, DMV tests, microplastics, & more
The state sues oil companies over climate change
Over 40 auctions to help out Hollywood workers
The money will go to selected law enforcement agencies and district attorney's offices.
“Enough with these brazen smash-and-grabs. With an unprecedented $267 million investment, Californians will soon see more takedowns, more police, more arrests, and more felony prosecutions. When shameless criminals walk out of stores with stolen goods, they’ll walk straight into jail cells,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.
Breakdown of funding
Here's a breakdown of where some of the grant money will go.
Los Angeles County:
- LAPD — over $15.5 million
- Sheriff's Department — over $15.5 million
- Santa Monica Police Department — over $6.1 million
- Beverly Hills Police Department — over $4.5 million
Orange County:
- Sheriff's Department— over $15.1 million
- Anaheim Police Department — over $6.1 million
- Irvine Police Department — over $5.4 million
- Costa Mesa Police Department — over $3.5 million
Ventura County:
- Sheriff's Department— $15.6 million
Riverside County:
- Riverside County Sheriff, Jurupa Valley Station — over $2.2 million
- Palm Springs Police Department — over $4.5 million
Why now
Retailers across California have been hit by flash robberies committed by large, coordinated group of people. They'd rush into a store, take as much merchandise as possible before fleeing the scene.
In Southern California, victims range from large mall staples like Macy's to independently owned shops selling everything from bikes, sneakers, to jewelry.
In August, the city of LA announced a cross-functional task force, bringing agencies including local law enforcement, city attorney's offices, the U.S. Marshals together to address the spate of robberies.
What's next
The new $267-million grant will be distributed to recipients starting Oct. 1.
Go deeper: Here's What You Need To Know About The Series Of Flash Mob Burglaries In LA
