We Explain L.A.
LA County Is Getting A Major Boost To Fight 'Smash & Grab' Theft

By  Fiona Ng
Published Sep 16, 2023 9:13 AM
Interior of a mall store, with perfume couters on both sides
Macy's in Northridge was recently hit by a "smash & grab" robbery
(Michael M. Santiago
/
Getty Images)
What you should know

SoCal law enforcement agencies are getting a sizable funding boost to fight "smash & grab" robberies, to the tune of $267 million.

Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are each slated to receive more than $15 million, among the largest awards.

The details

It's touted as the state's "largest single investment to combat organized retail crime," and more than $267 million were approved this week by the Board of State and Community Corrections to clamp down on the crime across the state.

The Brief

The money will go to selected law enforcement agencies and district attorney's offices.

“Enough with these brazen smash-and-grabs. With an unprecedented $267 million investment, Californians will soon see more takedowns, more police, more arrests, and more felony prosecutions. When shameless criminals walk out of stores with stolen goods, they’ll walk straight into jail cells,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

Breakdown of funding

Here's a breakdown of where some of the grant money will go.

Los Angeles County:

  • LAPD — over $15.5 million
  • Sheriff's Department — over $15.5 million
  • Santa Monica Police Department — over $6.1 million
  • Beverly Hills Police Department — over $4.5 million

Orange County:

  • Sheriff's Department— over $15.1 million
  • Anaheim Police Department — over $6.1 million
  • Irvine Police Department — over $5.4 million
  • Costa Mesa Police Department — over $3.5 million

Ventura County:

  • Sheriff's Department— $15.6 million

Riverside County:

  • Riverside County Sheriff, Jurupa Valley Station — over $2.2 million
  • Palm Springs Police Department — over $4.5 million

Why now

Retailers across California have been hit by flash robberies committed by large, coordinated group of people. They'd rush into a store, take as much merchandise as possible before fleeing the scene.

In Southern California, victims range from large mall staples like Macy's to independently owned shops selling everything from bikes, sneakers, to jewelry.

In August, the city of LA announced a cross-functional task force, bringing agencies including local law enforcement, city attorney's offices, the U.S. Marshals together to address the spate of robberies.

What's next

The new $267-million grant will be distributed to recipients starting Oct. 1.

