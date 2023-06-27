2022 California Hate Crimes Report Finds Rise In Anti-LGBTQ And Anti-Black Crimes
Topline:
More than 2,100 hate crimes were reported last year in California, according to the newly released annual report on hate crimes in the state. That marks a jump from just under 1,800 reports in 2021.
About the findings: At a news conference today, California Attorney General Rob Bonta attributed part of the increase to a rise in hate crimes against members of the LGBTQ+ community — 303 in 2021, compared to 391 in 2022.
"Some have found it appropriate — which is in my view disgusting, wrong and immoral — to attack our children, including our transgender children," he said.
In addition to an increase in anti-LGBTQ+ attacks, hate crimes targeting Black people continued to be the most commonly reported, rising from 513 in 2021 to 652 in 2022. Over that same time period, reported anti-Asian hate crimes — which had risen sharply during the pandemic — fell 43% — from 247 incidents to 140.
Next steps: Bonta says witnesses and victims of hate crimes should take photos, document evidence and report it to law enforcement.
