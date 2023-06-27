2022 California Hate Crimes Report Finds Rise In Anti-LGBTQ And Anti-Black Crimes

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

More than 2,100 hate crimes were reported last year in California, according to the newly released annual report on hate crimes in the state. That marks a jump from just under 1,800 reports in 2021.

About the findings: At a news conference today, California Attorney General Rob Bonta attributed part of the increase to a rise in hate crimes against members of the LGBTQ+ community — 303 in 2021, compared to 391 in 2022.

"Some have found it appropriate — which is in my view disgusting, wrong and immoral — to attack our children, including our transgender children," he said.

In addition to an increase in anti-LGBTQ+ attacks, hate crimes targeting Black people continued to be the most commonly reported, rising from 513 in 2021 to 652 in 2022. Over that same time period, reported anti-Asian hate crimes — which had risen sharply during the pandemic — fell 43% — from 247 incidents to 140.

Next steps: Bonta says witnesses and victims of hate crimes should take photos, document evidence and report it to law enforcement.

Read the full report