Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Concessions Workers At Dodger Stadium Vote To Authorize Strike

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Jul 11, 2022 3:00 PM
Cars are backed up across four lanes heading into Dodger Stadium, under a Dodger Stadium banner that notes it's at GATE A, with a street sign reading STADIUM above, and traffic lights to the left of that.
Fans line up outside Dodger Stadium on Oct. 11, 2021. We've got how you can join them (well, probably some of them, and some of you) for the National League Championship Series.
(Alborz Kamalizad
/
LAist)
Stories like these are only possible with your help!
You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Concession workers at Dodger Stadium have voted to authorize a strike.

The vote comes just one week before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, scheduled to be held at Dodger Stadium on July 19.

The workers, who are employed by Compass Group and Levy Restaurants, are part of a union under UNITE HERE Local 11.

Union members voted 99% in favor of authorizing a strike.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

UNITE HERE represents over 32,000 workers throughout Southern California and Arizona, and recently led the charge to establish legal protections for hotel workers in Los Angeles.

In a statement, Dodger Stadium concessions workers said they do not make enough money to sustain the cost of living.

“Stadium workers ... are the backbone of our tourism and sports industry, yet many struggle to stay housed and to make ends meet," said Susan Minato, Co-President UNITE HERE Local 11. "They often live with economic uncertainty because the quality of jobs vary stadium to stadium. No worker should have to continue living like this."

The strike could be called at any time.

We will continue to update this post as we get more information.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories