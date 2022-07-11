Concessions Workers At Dodger Stadium Vote To Authorize Strike

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Concession workers at Dodger Stadium have voted to authorize a strike.

The vote comes just one week before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, scheduled to be held at Dodger Stadium on July 19.

The workers, who are employed by Compass Group and Levy Restaurants, are part of a union under UNITE HERE Local 11.

Union members voted 99% in favor of authorizing a strike.

UNITE HERE represents over 32,000 workers throughout Southern California and Arizona, and recently led the charge to establish legal protections for hotel workers in Los Angeles.

In a statement, Dodger Stadium concessions workers said they do not make enough money to sustain the cost of living.

“Stadium workers ... are the backbone of our tourism and sports industry, yet many struggle to stay housed and to make ends meet," said Susan Minato, Co-President UNITE HERE Local 11. "They often live with economic uncertainty because the quality of jobs vary stadium to stadium. No worker should have to continue living like this."

Breaking: Dodger Stadium Workers Vote 99% to Authorize Strike Ahead of MLB All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/nQ70evlQj4 — UNITE HERE Local 11 (@UNITEHERE11) July 11, 2022

The strike could be called at any time.

We will continue to update this post as we get more information.