True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Housing and Homelessness

Sick Of High LA Rents? Community Land Trusts Could Help

By Zoie Matthew
Published Feb 2, 2021 3:10 PM
60199f813d7c92000901c360-eight.jpg
Rents in the Los Angeles Eco Village are less than half the price of some comparable apartments nearby. (Zoie Matthew/LAist)
Though fairly uncommon in L.A, community land trusts, or CLTs, are becoming increasingly popular among the region's affordable housing advocates, who say it offers a long-term solution for displacement and gentrification in an increasingly unaffordable city.

The trusts aim to scoop up affordable housing stock before it gets into the hands of speculators, to make sure it stays permanently affordable.

Newly minted CLTs have cropped up throughout L.A. County, in areas like South L.A, El Sereno and Boyle Heights.

At the end of last year, the Board of Supervisors launched a pilot program aimed at bolstering the work of these organizations with millions of dollars in county grants.

READ THE FULL STORY:

