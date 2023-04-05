Your Weather Report For Wednesday, April 5: Slowly Warming Up
-
Today’s weather: Warm, sunny
-
Temperature: high 69, low 50
-
Where is it going to be the warmest/coldest?: Antelope Valley and Santa Monica Mountains are keeping cool in the mid-50s to low 60s. Coachella Valley is seeing warmer temps between 70 to 75.
-
Conditions at beaches/mountains: Wrightwood and Big Bear mountains are staying fairly chilly at 46 degrees. Orange and L.A. county beaches will stay in the mid- to low 60s.
It’s going to be pretty sunny and a little dry today, so don’t forget to put on extra sunscreen and some chapstick.
We’re looking at max temperatures between the high 60s and low 70s for the Los Angeles basin, including Orange County and the Inland Empire.
A slight breeze from the Santa Ana winds will keep you cool. Wind gusts will be up to 15 mph in the afternoon.
The good news is that this warm weather is here to stay until the end of the week.
Latest forecasts available. While not as stark as earlier forecasts, warm up is still on the way... #cawx pic.twitter.com/22SS4v3UXE— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 4, 2023
After some clouds on Friday, we'll see a return to warmer weather Sunday. It's the first big heat that the Coachella Valley will have seen in a while. That area is expected to be in the 90s for the first time this year, according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego.
Random fun fact
On this day in 1983, hefty winds at Disneyland shook the cable off a guide wheel on the Skyway gondola lift.
Things to do
This sunny and warm weather kind of makes us want to seize the day. We have some ideas for how you can spend the rest of this lovely afternoon.
- Garzey’s Wing + Comedy: Secret Movie Club Theater — 1917 Bay St., 2nd Floor, downtown L.A. — The night begins at 7:30 p.m. with a comedy set from The Resistance. They’ll create a 45-minute comedy improv based on genre and story suggestions from the audience. Then at 8:45 p.m., they’ll live dub the crazy Japanese anime Garzey’s Wing.
Check out our full list of things to do this week here.
Want to make new friends while staying active? Check out our list of L.A. sports groups.
-
-
-
-
-
-
