Climate and Environment

You Have ‘License’ To Root For The Rams And For Green Spaces At The Same Time! Here’s How

By  Erin Stone
Published Feb 4, 2022 11:34 AM
A closeup image of a blue and gold California license plate reading "GO RAMS" and "LOS ANGELES RAMS FOR PARKS" rests against a blue and gold football helmet on a grass football field.
The L.A. Rams have partnered with the California Natural Resources Agency on a specialty license plate that will help fund programs to improve access to parks and outdoor spaces for underserved Californians.
(Brevin Townsell
/
L.A. Rams)
The L.A. Rams made it to the upcoming Super Bowl and now you can show your support for both the team and the region’s outdoor spaces—with a license plate.

The blue and gold license plates read "Los Angeles Rams for Parks" and they’re the result of a partnership between the team and the California Natural Resources Agency.

Proceeds from the plates will primarily go to state programs that improve access to green spaces for underserved Californians, as part of the Newsom Administration’s $1 billion-dollar "Outdoors for All" initiative. Some of those funds will also go to the Rams’ Foundation, which promotes youth education, mentorship and programs to address poverty in L.A.

The Rams are the first professional sports team in California to create a custom license plate that helps fund access to recreational spaces. And hey, maybe it’ll also help their fan base grow!

The Natural Resources Agency plans to launch other license plates with professional sports teams throughout the year.

You can purchase the standard plate for $50 or get a personalized one for $100. Check them out at laramsplates.com.

