UN Report Urges Swift Action To Fight The Climate Emergency. Here’s What You Need To Know.

A new United Nations report says the world needs to do more to protect the billions of people already suffering from the impacts of the climate crisis, while at the same time scaling up efforts to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions within this decade.

Here are some takeaways from the report:



: The authors, all of them coming from 67 different countries, emphasize that this decade is crucial for climate action, and that many of the impacts can be reduced if we rapidly move away from burning fossil fuels, like coal and oil. But so far, those efforts have not been nearly enough. Though the U.S.’s emissions are slowly , global emissions continue to rise. Each degree of warming has accelerating consequences, and scientists have been sounding the alarm to keep warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. Cities are key to the solution: Home to more than half of the world’s population, cities are central to adaptation and resilience efforts, the authors write. Transforming how we get around, how we power our homes and how we reduce our consumption of resources like water are key pieces of creating a livable future. Natalie Hernandez, the director of climate planning and resilience for the non-profit Climate Resolve , says investing in bike lanes and tree shade are examples of how local governments may act in the face of climate change.

The report sets the stage for the next U.N. climate conference in November in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. You can read more about what some of the worst climate scenarios would look like in L.A. here .