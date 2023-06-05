Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
Made of L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Train Service Halted Through San Clemente Again As Coastal Bluffs Keep Crumbling

By  Jill Replogle
Published Jun 5, 2023 3:08 PM
Looking down a train track with waves crashing into boulders on the right hand side, a slope with palm trees and houses on top on the left side, and an excavator about to pick up a boulder next to the tracks in the distance.
Construction work along the train tracks near San Clemente State Beach.
(Jill Replogle
/
LAist)
Our June member drive is live: protect this resource!
Right now, we need your help during our short June member drive to keep the local news you read here every day going. This has been a challenging year, but with your help, we can get one step closer to closing our budget gap. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.
IN THIS ARTICLE

Metrolink and Amtrak halted passenger train service through San Clemente in south Orange County Monday, barely a week after they restarted service following the last landslide.

The problem is — again — debris falling from the slope below Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens.

Is this déjà vu?

A little more than a month ago, train service was halted and Casa Romantica was forced to close after the slope behind the cultural center gave way. The historic landmark partially reopened on May 25 without its popular oceanfront terrace, which was destroyed in that earlier landslide. Passenger train service through the area was reinstated a few days after the reopening — until today.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Casa Romantica is normally closed on Mondays. In a statement to LAist, the cultural center's executive director, Amy Behrens, said as of this morning, the city advised them that they can remain open, although Behrens said staff is "actively monitoring the situation."

More From OC

Behrens said the land moved Monday morning following two weeks of work on the bluff by city contractors.

What is happening to the coast?

Coastal erosion is a natural occurrence but the effects on San Clemente have likely been exacerbated by human activities, including development and the lack of consistent sand replenishment on local beaches, plus sea level rise.

Saturated soils following the unusually wet winter have likely also played a role in this and other recent landslides in San Clemente.

What's the plan for the future?

Local government representatives are beginning to explore solutions, including ramping up sand replenishment and moving the tracks inland. One San Clemente beach is already slated to get 250,000 cubic yards of sand this fall.

What's the latest on train service?

As of Monday afternoon, Amtrak has buses to ferry Pacific Surfliner passengers around the track closure. Metrolink trains are only operating as far south as the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo station.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

You can get updates on Metrolink service here and Amtrak service here.

Have a question about Orange County?
Jill Replogle wants to know what you wished you knew more about in OC and what’s important to you that’s not getting enough attention.

Most Read
Best of LAist