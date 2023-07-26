Topanga Canyon Fire: A Small Fire Is Quickly Under Control

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

The plume of smoke rising above the Santa Monica Mountains on Wednesday, July 26 was from the Owen Fire burning in Topanga Canyon. By 3:45 p.m. on that date, it had grown to 25 acres (revised down from the initial 50) and was not likely to spread any further, according to L.A. County Fire.

The personnel: Approximately 200 firefighters and five aircraft responded to the incident.

Fire season: We're now in the realm of near perfect fire weather with triple-digit temperatures and low relative humidity. As soon as strong winds show up, it's off to the races.

Time to prepare: Get your go bags ready and prepare for fire season by listening to The Big Burn.