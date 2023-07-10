These Signs Could Be An Indication Your Home Is About To Slide Down A Hill

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

On Saturday, L.A. County firefighters responded to a call at a hillside home in Rolling Hills Estates, where the owners said they could hear creaking, see the structure tilting and cracks visibly growing.

It wasn’t long after the first responders arrived that they decided to evacuate 12 homes in the area due to landslide potential.

Sure enough, by Sunday, the soil beneath them gave out and the houses began to slide into Agua Amarga Canyon below.

HOMES THREATENED by sliding hillside | FS106 | Pear Tree Ln #RollingHillsEstates | #LACoFD units were on scene monitoring situation. 12 homes evacuated. pic.twitter.com/ruXIhKD82m — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 9, 2023

The reason for the landslide is currently under investigation, but they often happen when water’s involved.

How landslides happen

As water slowly percolates through the ground — either due to something like a broken water main or a major storm — it squeezes in between particles of soil, increasing pressure. The soil struggles to stick together until a weak spot gives out and everything starts to slide.

“In general, deep landslides, slow-moving landslides that start to creep for a while then may fail catastrophically often take a long time to wake up,” said Jason Kean, research hydrologist with the USGS. “It can be on a months to years timescale.”

Meaning, landslides are still possible as a result of heavy rains months or years ago.

Heres what you didnt see from todays #RollingHillsEstates land/house slide.Below in the canyon the dirt & hillside areas were moving very rapidly dumping in the base of the canyon.These homes will eventually fall into the canyon floor as the earth below keeps moving. 07-09-23 pic.twitter.com/cQ4WYbbVes — Matt Hartman (@ShorealoneFilms) July 10, 2023

Warning signs one is imminent

Landslides are more likely to occur on steep terrain and, importantly, in places where landslides have occurred before.

Look at the state’s Landslide Inventory map and you can see that they’ve occurred in the same canyon the homes this weekend began to collapse into.

It’s all but impossible to predict exactly when a landslide will occur, but there are warning signs people should look out for:



The movement of land either around or beneath the home.

Cracks growing around or inside the home in places like the foundation.

A creaking sound like the earth around you is moving.

Utilities, water lines and gas lines breaking.

The U.S. Geological Survey has a comprehensive list available.

If there are signs of a landslide, contact the fire department or public works.