Why A Huge Jump In California's Snowpack Isn't Enough (Yet) To Fix The State's Dwindling Water Supplies

In recent years, the snowpack in the Sierra Nevadas has been sparse, which has put pressure on our water supplies. But after our recent storms, the snowpack in the mountains has jumped from 16% to 95% of normal (meteorologists define “normal” as an average of the precipitation levels on a specific date over a 30-year period).

That’s good news as California deals with the impacts of the climate emergency, like prolonged drought that has shrunk reservoirs to historic lows.

Though California’s drought is far from over, last week's wet weather was a small boost to the state's water deficit.

Snowpack is a critical source of water for California. In a good year, it provides about 30% of the state’s fresh water supply. In the spring and summer, the snow will melt and eventually end up in state reservoirs.

While California’s climate has long fluctuated between drought and deluge, the climate emergency has exacerbated that cycle. Now we’re experiencing fewer wet years, and dry years that are even drier and hotter.

After the lack of snow the last two years, we need a much-better-than-average snow dump this year to get reservoirs to normal levels. Storms in the forecast next week are expected to help.

