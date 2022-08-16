Officials Ask Some LA Residents To Stop Outdoor Watering For Two Weeks

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California will ask customers to cut back water use and suspend outdoor watering for two weeks in September.

The request was issued to give officials the opportunity to repair a leak in a pipeline delivering water from the Colorado River to Southern California.

Nearly 4 million Los Angeles County residents will be affected, including residents of Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, and Torrance.

Also impacted will be customers of the Central Basin Municipal Water District, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District and West Basin Municipal Water District.

A map of areas impacted by the MWP's upcoming water shutdown. (Courtesy MWP)

The repairs will begin on Sept. 6 and are expected to last until Sept. 20.

During that time, MWP asks residents and businesses to eliminate all outdoor watering and refraining from mowing lawns. In a statement, officials noted that "two weeks of no watering will not kill your lawn. Though you will see a noticeable yellowing, it will improve once your previous watering schedule resumes."

In the days leading up to the repairs, officials request that residents and businesses refrain from new plantings, set mowers for a higher cut and make effective use of shades and canopies.

“We need to make this urgent repair to ensure this infrastructure can continue serving Southern California in the immediate term and for years to come,” said Metropolitan Water System Operations Manager Brent Yamasaki. "We don’t take this call lightly, but it is what is needed at this time."

The leak is located in the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline.