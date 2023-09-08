Sewage Spill Closes Beach In Marina Del Rey And Playa Del Rey
Topline:
A mile of beach in the Marina Del Ray and Playa del Rey areas is closed due to a spill of 10,000 gallons of untreated sewage.
What caused the spill: According to L.A. County’s Department of Public Health, the spill was the result of “a blockage in a wastewater line which resulted in sewage entering the storm drain at the corner of Slauson and La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles.”
While the overflow in the line was stopped and the area cleaned, the beach area ½ mile on either side of Ballona Creek remains closed.
When will the beach reopen: Not until officials complete tests of the water to make sure bacteria levels meet health standards.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county's beach closure hotline at (800) 525-5662.
Backstory: This isn’t the first time this year that sewage spills have closed beaches in Los Angeles. In January, 24,000 gallons of untreated sewage closed Mother’s Beach in Marina del Rey, Venice City Beach and Dockweiler State Beach.
-
Highly reflective roofs can help cool our homes, communities and the globe.
-
Scientists brought in trees from around the world to see which ones can thrive in hot and dry conditions with minimal water. Will these soon line a road near you?
-
Grassroots groups are working to retrofit existing trusted community spaces with solar panels and battery power to become climate "resilience hubs."
-
To Fight Heat, Pacoima Started To Test A New ‘Cool Paint’ Last Year. The Results Are Becoming TangibleCooler pavement, however, is far from a silver bullet when it comes to reducing the impact of heat.
-
Forecast for Death Valley: 127 on Saturday, 129 on Sunday.
-
The National Weather Service is prototyping a new extreme heat scale to better convey the dangers of extreme heat in a changing climate.