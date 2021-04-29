North Fire Near Santa Clarita Burns 640 Acres; Evacuation Orders Lifted

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

A fire that broke out near the 5 Freeway in Castaic early Wednesday afternoon grew to at least 640 acres by late in the evening, initially prompting mandatory evacuations in some Santa Clarita neighborhoods. But by Wednesday night, firefighters had stopped forward progress of the blaze and evacuation orders were lifted.

The North Fire began as weather officials warned of dangerous fire conditions through Saturday.

The Basics

Acreage: 640 (downgraded by fire officials from 650 after an "IR mapping flight")

Containment: 25%

Structures destroyed: n/a

Structures threatened: n/a

Resources deployed: n/a

#NorthFire morning update cont... Containment stands at 25% with crews actively engaged in strengthening control lines. Crews today face high temps, low relative humidity and at times gusty conditions. Multiple agencies from Southern California are assisting #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 29, 2021

Evacuations Issued, Later Lifted

L.A. County Fire officials announced the following areas were under mandatory evacuation orders as of 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, but all evacuations were lifted at about 10 p.m.

North and west of West Hills Drive

North of Iron Village Drive North and west of Tesoro Del Valle

North of Copper Hill Drive

Evacuation warnings were in effect for the areas of Rye Canyon Loop and Iron Village Drive and Sterling Lane in Valencia.

Weather Conditions

The NWS is reporting:

Elevated fire weather danger will remain through Saturday across LA and Ventura Counties due to very warm and dry conditions with periods of gusty north to northeast winds.

The Background

The fire broke out just west of the 5 Freeway in Castaic, near open space. The L.A. County Fire Department is the lead agency responding to the fire. Cal Fire lists the cause as "under investigation."



Climate Change

Fires are a critical part of the landscape in the Western U.S., but according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment, “the area burned by wildfire from 1984 to 2015 was twice what would have burned had climate change not occurred.” Put simply, hotter, drier conditions present throughout more of the year have made fuels more susceptible to burning across the state.



How We’re Reporting On This

This is a developing story. We fact check everything and rely only on information from credible sources (think fire, police, government officials and reporters on the ground). Sometimes, however, we make mistakes and/or initial reports turn out to be wrong. In all cases, we strive to bring you the most accurate information in real time and will update this story as new information becomes available.



